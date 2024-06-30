Who is Suborno Isaac Bari? Know all about 12-year-old who graduated high school and now heading to NYU

Suborno Isaac Bari, a 12-year-old boy from New York, accomplished something extraordinary by graduating from high school. Bari attended Malverne High School in Malverne, New York, and graduated on June 26 as per PEOPLE. This talented young student will be attending New York University (NYU) this fall to study math and physics. He aspires to be a professor one day.

Suborno Isaac Bari's academic journey and achievements

Bari's academic journey has been both unique and accelerated. He skipped the fifth, sixth, seventh, ninth, and eleventh grades, instead completing only the fourth, eighth, tenth, and twelfth grades. Despite skipping several grades, he passed the New York State Regents exams, which are required for high school graduation.

Rebecca Gottesman, the Malverne Union Free School District's director of K-12 school counseling, told Good Morning America about Bari's impressive academic performance. Bari received a 1500 on the SAT, and a 34 on the ACT, and completed five Advanced Placement (AP) classes in high school.

Reflecting on Suborno Isaac Bari's school experience

Bari described his school career as long but rewarding. "It's been an absolutely wonderful experience," he told GMA. "I met so many great people, and I've learned a lot in both math and science and other disciplines."

Despite being significantly younger than his peers, Bari felt fully integrated into the high school community. "They treated me just like any other high school student … and that's how I really wanted to be treated by the community," he said. This sense of normalcy and acceptance enhanced his overall experience.

Suborno Isaac Bari heading to NYU

Bari is now preparing to begin his higher education journey at NYU, where he hopes to earn a bachelor's degree in math and physics. He expressed his excitement and readiness to continue his education. "I think I'm ready to move on and pursue my higher education to the best of my ability," he said.

His long-term goal is to earn a doctorate and become a professor, which he is very passionate about. Bari believes that pursuing one's passion is important. "Do what you do because you like it, because of the passion you feel when describing it or doing it," he said.

