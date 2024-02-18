Who is Susan Wojcicki? All about former YouTube CEO as her son is tragically found dead at UC Berkeley

Susan Wojcicki, a well-known figure in the technology industry, has been recognized for her pivotal role as former CEO of YouTube. Her career in technology began at Google, where she contributed significantly to the company's early growth and development.

Early life and career at Google

Susan Wojcicki was born on July 5, 1968, in Santa Clara County, California, into a family with a strong educational background. Her father, Stanley Wojcicki, was a Polish physics professor at Stanford University, and her mother, Esther Wojcicki, was an American journalist.

Wojcicki's involvement with Google began in 1998, when its co-founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, established an office in her garage. She started as Google's first marketing manager, making significant contributions to the company's branding and advertising strategies. Her notable accomplishments include creating Google Doodles and developing Google Image Search.

Leadership at YouTube

Wojcicki advocated for Google to acquire YouTube in 2006, recognizing the company's potential in the online video space. Her foresight resulted in the successful purchase of YouTube for USD 1.65 billion, establishing Google as a major player in the digital entertainment industry.

Wojcicki's tenure as CEO of YouTube began in February 2014, and the platform experienced remarkable growth during that time. Under her leadership, YouTube's user base grew to 2 billion logged-in users per month, with viewers watching more than a billion hours of content each day. She spearheaded a number of initiatives to improve user experience, including the launch of YouTube Premium and YouTube TV.

Advocacy and impact

In addition to her corporate responsibilities, Susan Wojcicki has been a vocal advocate for important societal issues. She has advocated for paid family leave, gender equality in the workplace, and computer science education, particularly among young girls.

Wojcicki's influence spanned beyond the technology industry, as she supported political candidates and addressed humanitarian issues such as the plight of Syrian refugees. Her advocacy efforts displayed her dedication to promoting positive change on a local and global scale.

Personal tragedy

Susan Wojcicki's family was struck by tragedy on February 13, 2024, when her son, Marco Troper, was discovered unresponsive in his UC Berkeley dormitory as per PEOPLE. Marco, a freshman majoring in math, was described as bright and loving by his grandmother, Esther Wojcicki.

Esther Wojcicki revealed that Marco's untimely death was believed to be the result of a drug overdose. While the exact cause is unknown, there were no signs of foul play, according to campus authorities. The devastating loss has shattered the family, with Esther expressing her deep grief and disbelief.

Esther Wojcicki remembered Marco as a compassionate young man just starting out in his academic and social pursuits at Berkeley, in a heartfelt Facebook post. She emphasized the importance of collective action in preventing similar tragedies from occurring in other families, as well as addressing substance abuse among young adults.

