Who is Sutton Foster? Exploring her life, career, and relationship amid romance rumors with Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman and his longtime spouse, Deborra-Lee Furness, are no longer together, although they are still married. On the other hand, rumors have been circulating this week regarding a possible secret affair between Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, his Broadway co-star who is also married.

According to multiple sources, it's not a recent affair. In 2022, Jackman and Foster entered a romantic relationship. According to Page Six, Jackman's 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness ended because of his relationship with Foster. It seems that inside Broadway circles, Jackman and Foster's romance is popular. While both actors have not replied to the rumors yet, let's take a look at who Sutton Foster is, her life, career, and relationship.

Who is Sutton Foster?

Early life and stepping into the acting industry

Foster was raised in Troy, Michigan, after being born in Statesboro, Georgia, on March 18, 1975. She tried out for both the Mickey Mouse Club cast and the reality competition show Star Search when she was fifteen years old. Before she could graduate from Troy High School, she left to join Tommy Tune's national tour of The Will Rogers Follies.

After a year at Carnegie Mellon University, she departed to focus on her acting profession full-time. "In recognition of her outstanding career in theater, television, and music, as well as her contributions to the educational experience and professional growth of Ball State students, the university awarded her an honorary doctorate in May 2012.

Acting career

Foster is famous for her work on Broadway, where she has received two Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical: one in 2002 for her portrayal of Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie, and another in 2011 for her portrayal of Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes.

Foster returned to a role in a London production in 2021, for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Her further Broadway credits include Shrek the Musical, Young Frankenstein, Little Women, The Drowsy Chaperone, Violet, and The Music Man. From 2012 to 2013, Foster was the lead character in the brief ABC Family comedy-drama Bunheads. She appeared in the TV Land comedy-drama Younger from 2015 to 2021.

Sutton Foster's husband

On September 18, 2006, Foster got married to Christian Borle, an actor whom she had met in college. However, the pair divorced in 2009. Foster got engaged to screenwriter Ted Griffin on September 19, 2013, and married on October 25, 2014. Foster revealed in April 2017 that she and her spouse had adopted a daughter, who was born on March 5, 2017.

