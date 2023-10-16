Who is Suzanne Somers' son? Everything to know about Bruce Somers Jr

The world recently bid farewell to the beloved actress Suzanne Somers, who passed away on October 15, 2023, with her son, Bruce Somers Jr., by her side. Suzanne's enduring bond with her son was a testament to their love and the strength of their family. In this article, we explore their heartwarming mother-son relationship and the remarkable life of Bruce Somers.

Who is Bruce Somers, son of Suzanne Somers?

Suzanne Somers welcomed her son, Bruce Somers Jr., into the world in 1965 when she was just 19 years old. Throughout the years, Suzanne never hesitated to express her deep love and admiration for Bruce, often sharing heartfelt birthday posts and dedications on Instagram. In 2019, she referred to him as the greatest person on the entire planet and celebrated the joy of being his mother.

Bruce’s academic journey

As reported in the PEOPLE , after completing his education at The Thacher School in California, Bruce continued his academic journey by attending the University of California, Berkeley. He pursued a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in dramatic arts. His passion for film led him to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in film in 1991.

Suzanne Somers’ son’s professional journey

Bruce chose a different path from his mother's acting career and found success in the media industry. He served as an executive producer at Lost Kitty Productions in the early '90s and went on to establish his own businesses, including Somers & Somers Productions and Quigley-Simpson, a direct response media company. Since 1999, he has been the owner and Chief Storyteller of Sincbox Media, collaborating with prominent clients like Procter & Gamble, Visa, and Microsoft.

Tech-savvy and family-oriented

Bruce Somers is not only a devoted son but also a loving husband to his wife, Caroline Somers. They have been happily married since 1991 and have two daughters, Camelia and Violet. His social media occasionally provides glimpses of their family life, from celebrating Violet's graduation in 2021 to Camelia's 28th birthday in 2023. On their 29th wedding anniversary, Bruce expressed his gratitude for the best decision he ever made, choosing Caroline, as reported by PEOPLE.

Suzanne Somers fondly referred to Bruce as her Gadget Guy. His tech-savvy skills made him the go-to person for solving technological conundrums. Their close relationship was evident when he appeared as a guest on Suzanne's talk show, The Suzanne Show. During the show, Bruce demonstrated his tech expertise and shared his deep admiration for his mother, describing her as the hippest grandmother.

Suzanne Somers and her son, Bruce, shared a remarkable connection that extended beyond their familial ties. Their enduring love and support for each other serve as a beautiful reminder of the importance of family bonds and the cherished memories they create. Suzanne may have left this world, but the legacy of her love and the extraordinary relationship she had with her son, Bruce, will continue to inspire us all.

