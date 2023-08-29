Who is Tailei Qi? All you need to know about about UNC Chapel Hill shooting suspect

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide

On Monday, a graduate student at UNC-Chapel Hill reportedly shot and murdered a faculty member, forcing the campus to be locked down for several hours. As informed by police officials. According to reports, numerous students made an attempt to leave the scene after the unnamed staff member was killed since it was being handled as an active shooter situation.

A graduate student in applied physical sciences by the name of Tailei Qi was the suspect who was arrested on Monday afternoon. Police announced at a press conference that formal charges are still pending. As they sought to inform the deceased faculty member's family, university authorities and the police did not release the name of the deceased.

ALSO READ: What happened at UNC-Chapel Hill? All you need to know as faculty shot dead in campus gunfire

Who was Tailei Qi?

Tailei Qi, the suspect was a graduate student who focused on the interaction of light and matter and the synthesis of nanoparticles. Qi was employed by the Department of Applied Physical Sciences as a research assistant at the time of his arrest. He has been working at the University of North Carolina for more than 15 months.

Tailei Qi has previously attended schools like Wuhan University and Louisiana State University. Along with the Suzhou Advanced Materials Research Institute, he has worked as a research assistant at the Southern University of Science & Technology.

How was Tailei Qi taken into custody?

On August 28, at around 1:02 p.m., bullets were reportedly heard on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus. Many students were horrified by the episode, which sparked panic and multiple attempts to escape the building. Although no more injuries or fatalities have been recorded as of yet, it appears that the murder was targeted. As police searched for the shooter, nearby elementary and middle schools were also told to lock down.

Police brought in Tailei Qi, the suspect into custody at around 4 p.m., giving the institution an 'all clear' in the process. Qi was the one who was detained, but UNC Police Chief Brian James stated that because no charges had yet been filed, officials would not immediately release the suspect's identity.

Police have not identified a motive, but Qi's Twitter tweets showed signs of stress, melancholy, and dissatisfaction. He made a series of vague postings concerning disputes with other students and his ‘PI’ both this year and last year. It's unclear whether the deceased professor was that PI. ‘PI,’ or primary investigator, is often a faculty member designated by the institution to collaborate with students on research projects.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Robert O'Neill? Former Navy SEAL claimed to have killed Osama Bin Laden arrested in Texas