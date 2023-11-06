Who is Tamirat Tola? Ethiopian runner sets NYC Marathon course record to win men’s race

In the men's marathon, Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia set a new course record with a time of 2:04:58. Tola smashed the 2011 record set by Geoffrey Mutai, finishing about two minutes clear of Albert Korir in second.

In his three prior appearances to New York, Tola had finished outside the podium twice, finishing fourth in 2018 and 2019. However, he easily defeated every opponent, finishing the final six miles by himself after dumping his countryman Jemal Yimer.

Who is Tamirat Tola?

Early life

Born on August 11, 1991, Tamirat Tola Abera is an Ethiopian long-distance running champion who participates in track, road, and cross-country sports. Abdisa Tola, Tola's younger brother, is a racer as well. Tola's younger brother took first place in the men's division of the Dubai Marathon in February, while his wife Dera became victorious in the women's event. Tola is married to Dera Dida and is a medallist at the World Cross-Country Championships.

Debut

2013 saw Tamirat Tola complete his first half marathon in Agadir. He then swiftly improved and won the České Budějovice Half Marathon in 1:02:04 hours. With a time of 2:06:17 hours, he made his fast marathon debut at the prestigious Dubai Marathon. He later improved his best performance even more to 1:01:27 at the Ústí nad Labem Half Marathon.

Tola's career trajectory over the years

Tamirat was selected to compete in the 2015 IAAF World Cross Country Championships after winning the cross country national championship for Ethiopia in 2015. In his senior race debut, he finished sixth, helping Ethiopia win the team title on a point total tied with Kenya (the other point-scoring members of the Ethiopian squad were Muktar Edris, Hagos Gebrhiwet, and Atsedu Tsegay).

During the 2016 IAAF World Half Marathon Championships, he was a member of the national team setup. Having placed fifth in 60:06 minutes, he once again proved to be a vital member of the team, helping Ethiopia secure the silver medals through the efforts of Abayneh Ayele, Tamirat, and Mule Wasihun.

Participating in the 2017 London World Championships, Tamirat finished the marathon in 2:09:49, earning the silver medal. At the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, he improved even further in the marathon, taking home the gold and creating a championship record.

