Who is Tate Reeves' wife Elee Reeves? Find out about Mississippi governor's personal life

Elee Williams Reeves, the esteemed First Lady of Mississippi, embodies a life dedicated to service, education, and community engagement. Her upbringing in Tylertown instilled in her the values of education and giving back, which have become the cornerstone of her life's work.

Early life and education

Born and raised in Tylertown, Mississippi, Elee was brought up in an environment that placed a premium on education and community involvement. After graduating with honors from McComb High School, she furthered her academic journey at Millsaps College in Jackson, where she graduated with a degree in Business Administration.

Elee continued her education at Millsaps, earning a Master’s degree in Business Administration, which became the foundation of her successful career.

Commitment to service and community involvement

Elee’s professional journey began in 2001 as an investment advisor at Coker & Palmer, where she has been instrumental in guiding individuals towards their financial goals. Her commitment to her community extends beyond her professional life.

She has dedicated her time and efforts to numerous charitable and civic organizations, holding key positions in various boards and associations, including the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra Foundation Board and the Junior League of Jackson.

As a mentor and role model, Elee is deeply involved in fostering leadership skills in young girls and women. Her 22-year tenure as a Girl Scout Troop Leader and active participation in organizations like the Kappa Delta Sorority highlight her dedication to nurturing future leaders.

First Lady initiatives and family life

In her role as the First Lady, Elee Reeves has focused on promoting literacy among students and spearheaded efforts to restore Mississippi’s natural beauty after the devastating floods in 2020. Looking ahead, she aims to preserve the historical significance of the Governor’s Mansion, one of the oldest continuously occupied governor’s residences in the United States.

Outside her professional and public duties, Elee cherishes her family life. Married to Governor Tate Reeves, they are proud parents to three daughters and share their home with their beloved King Charles Cavalier dog, Belle.

Elee Williams Reeves stands as an inspiring figure whose life’s work embodies service, education, and community engagement. Her dedication to uplifting Mississippians through various initiatives and her commitment to preserving the state’s rich history exemplify her unwavering devotion to the betterment of her community and the future of Mississippi.

