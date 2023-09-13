Who is Terry Pegula? Buffalo Bills owner comes under fire over alleged racist comments

According to a racial discrimination complaint filed Tuesday against the NFL by longtime reporter Jim Trotter, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula allegedly made a discriminatory slur regarding Black players in the league. Trotter claims in the lawsuit that in 2020, another NFL Media reporter recalled a conversation he had with Pegula concerning the NFL's social justice initiatives and Black Lives Matter.

Terry Pegula: A Brief Overview

Terry Pegula, a billionaire from Pennsylvania, built his money mostly in the natural gas industry. Alongside his wife, Kim Pegula, he has developed an important influence in the world of sports as the owner of numerous notable clubs, notably the Buffalo Bills of the National Football League (NFL) and the Buffalo Sabres of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Pegula’s racist remarks on black NFL players

During a Zoom call, the reporter informed Trotter and about 40 other NFL Media coworkers about Pegula's remarks, "If the Black players don't like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is."

According to the lawsuit, Trotter, who is Black, asked NFL Media executives to look into Pegula's comments, which were highly disrespectful and racist but he was repeatedly brushed aside and told that the league office is looking into it.

Pegula has now denied making the remark

Pegula said in a statement on Tuesday that the claim ascribed to him in Mr. Trotter's complaint is completely incorrect. He said that he was outraged that anyone would associate him with such an allegation. He also added that racism has no place in our culture, and he is personally offended that his name is linked to this accusation.

Trotter's position at NFL Media, which administers the NFL Network, was terminated earlier this year. The NFL and NFL Network are named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Trotter was fired because he "posed a challenge to Commissioner Roger Goodell and others" in regard to the NFL's record for racial discrimination and a lack of diversity.

The NFL published a statement denying Trotter's claims

The league stated that they share Jim Trotter's commitment to excellent journalism developed in and supported by a diverse and inclusive environment, and that they take his concerns seriously, but that they strongly disagree with his specific charges, specifically those made towards his devoted colleagues at NFL Media.

Trotter is represented by the same law firm that represented former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores in his lawsuit against the NFL and three clubs last year, accusing the league and its franchises of unfair hiring procedures in coaching searches.

Trotter previously worked for ESPN and now writes for The Athletic. He stated in a social media post that he filed the complaint because he can't complain about wrongdoing if he isn't willing to fight for what is right, and that he believes the lawsuit will result in meaningful change within the NFL and in the media.

