Who is the Attenzione Pickpocket lady? All you need to know about Italian councillor taking internet by storm

This summer, an Italian lady in her middle age rose to internet fame for her campaign against small-time crime. She went viral on TikTok as the Attenzione Pickpocket Lady. And now it is known that the woman is none other than Monica Poli, who belongs to the organization Cittadini Non-Distratti (CND), which translates to Undistracted Citizens in Italian.

The phrase attenzione pickpocket! quickly became popular after a TikTok account shared a video of Monica Poli yelling at a thief in Venice. Many people have used it as their music, and it has been reworked into a dance tune and used to mock many known figures. Poli quickly became a social media celebrity as a result of her sudden fame and was soon the subject of widespread talk. A lot of users even started calling her a real-life superhero or Batman.

Who is Monica Poli aka the Attenzione Pickpocket Lady?

However, now in an unexpected twist of events, it emerges that this vigilante preoccupied with small-time crime is not as progressive as we had initially believed. Poli has been milkshake ducked just like many other sudden viral sensations before her.

Poli's ties to Lega Nord, a conservative political group with a contentious past, were discovered to be in contrast to her supposed progressive position. The party, which was originally created to support Northern Italian autonomy, has now turned its emphasis to far-right politics and nationalism, receiving harsh condemnation for its divisive policies and racist language.

Poli also serves as a councilor for the Municipality of Venice, Murano, and Burano in addition to posting pictures and blog pieces on her social media accounts. She was elected through the Lega Nord party and has long been a part of the CND, an organization that opposes the persistent pickpocketing that occurs in the touristic city's streets.

About Lega Nord

Matteo Salvini, who is quite popular for his assaults on Muslims, homosexual marriage, the Roma minority, and immigrants, is at the forefront of Lega Nord's leadership. Matteo Salvini garnered international criticism for turning away a boatload of 600 African refugees who were stranded at sea. He has since gained notoriety for his assaults on Islam, the Roma community, gay marriage, and immigration.

ALSO READ: Chinese zoo denies claims their sun bears are humans as recent images fuel rumors: All you need to know