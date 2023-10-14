Who is the mother of Maya Kowalski? Daughter blames herself for mom's suicide

Trigger warning: This article contains references to war, homicide, death, and physical abuse

In October 2016, 10-year-old Maya Kowalski found herself in a Florida hospital, suffering from a rare neurological condition that caused her immense pain. Her mother, Beata Kowalski, visited her, but it would be the last time they spoke. Tragically, Beata was accused of insisting on using ketamine to treat Maya's chronic pain, and child protective services were notified. A judge ordered Maya to be held at the hospital, believing Beata had Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a disorder where caregivers fake or induce symptoms in a child.

Distraught over the allegations and unable to see her daughter, Beata took her own life on January 7, 2017. Maya, unaware of her mother's death, testified in court about the ordeal, recalling how her condition deteriorated while in the hospital.

Seeking justice for Beata

Maya's family is now suing Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital for USD220 million, alleging that the hospital's accusations led to Beata's suicide. The lawsuit, filed in 2018, claims medical malpractice, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Maya, in her emotional testimony, recounted the strict measures taken while in state custody. She was not allowed to speak Polish to her mom, practice her religion, or have basic family connections. The hospital's concerns centered on the high doses of ketamine Beata requested for Maya, which was many times the FDA-approved limit. Hospital attorneys argued that they acted out of reasonable caution, given the high risk associated with the ketamine coma treatment that Maya had undergone in Mexico.

Maya's testimony highlights the immense toll this legal battle has taken on her family, underscoring the importance of thorough and compassionate care in complex medical cases.

ALSO READ: 'Absolute disaster': Félix 'xQc' Lengyel makes stunning revelation related to Adept's lawsuit

Maya's guilt and her mother's tragic end

Maya Kowalski, now 17, recently testified in a medical malpractice case against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, and her heart-wrenching words revealed the profound emotional toll the ordeal has taken, as reported by the New York Post . She expressed feeling responsible for her mother's tragic suicide, believing that if she had appeared okay, her mother might not have taken her own life.

Maya and her family are suing the hospital for USD220 million, alleging that she was detained against her will and separated from her family for three months when she was just 10 years old. She was admitted to the hospital in 2016 for severe pain related to a rare neurological condition called complex regional pain syndrome, for which her mother advocated the use of ketamine.

ALSO READ: Why are famous authors including George RR Martin suing OpenAI? Key reasons behind lawsuit explained

Medical staff concerns

The hospital staff grew skeptical of Maya's condition and her mother's treatment demands, suspecting Beata of Munchausen by proxy syndrome. This suspicion led to the separation of mother and daughter, with Maya becoming a ward of the state for 87 days.

Advertisement

Maya's family filed a lawsuit in 2018, alleging false imprisonment, medical malpractice, and emotional distress. The hospital's defense maintains that the staff had legitimate concerns about the high doses of ketamine requested and that their actions were based on genuine worry.

Maya's poignant testimony sheds light on the lasting impact of this tragic ordeal on her life, emphasizing the need for comprehensive medical care and compassionate treatment in complex cases.

ALSO READ: TWICE's Nayeon wins 600 million KRW lawsuit against mother's ex-boyfriend; agency vows litigation for slander