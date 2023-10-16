Who is the original Teletubbies sun baby? Latest update on iconic character

In a heartwarming announcement, Jessica Smith, known for her role as the iconic Sun Baby on the popular children's program Teletubbies, revealed that she's expecting her first child with partner Ricky Latham. The news was shared on Instagram, accompanied by an ultrasound picture and the caption, "When two becomes three."

Smith, now in her late 20s, has garnered immense support and well-wishes from her fans and followers. The pregnancy brings the anticipation of her baby girl's arrival in early January 2024.

Overwhelmed with love and support

In an interview with ET , Jessica Smith expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming love and support she has received from people around the world. She has been inundated with messages congratulating her and extending warm wishes for her and her partner's future with their soon-to-arrive baby girl.

Her announcement not only marks a personal milestone but also highlights the enduring love for the Teletubbies show. Smith mentioned that she continues to be amazed by the number of people who have watched and are still watching the show. Additionally, she shared stories from people around the world who have been touched by the show's charm.

Passing on the Teletubbies legacy

Looking ahead, Smith plans to introduce her daughter to the world of Teletubbies. She is eager to share her own version of the beloved show with her child, creating a new generation of Teletubbies enthusiasts.

Smith's journey from being the Sun Baby on Teletubbies to announcing her pregnancy is a heartwarming story of embracing one's unique past. In 2014, she came forward to reveal her role as the Sun Baby, a fact she had initially hidden but later gained the confidence to share.

For fans of the iconic children's show, Smith's announcement brings a sense of nostalgia and excitement for the future. It also raises the possibility of the next generation of Teletubbies fans, as Jessica Smith plans to pass on the magic of the show to her daughter, continuing the legacy of the Sun Baby.

