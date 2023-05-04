Who is the suspect in the Atlanta Midtown shooting that killed one and injured four?

The suspect in the Atlanta Midtown shooting has finally been captured after an eight-hour manhunt. The accused has been accused of opening fire in a Midtown Atlanta medical building Wednesday that led to the death of a 38-year-old woman while leaving four others injured. Read on to know more.

Who is the suspect in the Atlanta shooting?

The suspected gunman in the Atlanta shooting has been reportedly identified as, 24-year-old Deion Patterson. The accused went inside Northside Medical Midtown sometime before noon on Wednesday and shot the first victim a little while after that, Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton said, according to a report in CNN. The suspect reportedly used a handgun in the attack. He apparently fled on foot and hijacked a vehicle nearby.

Who were the victims of the Atlanta shooting?

The woman who lost her life in the Atlanta shooting was identified as Amy St. Pierre, the Fulton County medical examiner’s office said. St. Pierre worked for the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the CDC.

On the other hand, the women who were wounded in the shooting, were aged between 25 to 71. They were reportedly sent to a nearby Atlanta hospital, with three of them arriving in critical condition.

This happens to be one of the many shootings to take place in the USA this year. “This was a horrible act of gun violence, but equally horrifying is that we know that this is not unique in our country,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday night. “We need more actions (for) the rights of our citizens to go about their lives, to be able to go to a doctor’s office, to a supermarket, to a gas station or to their school without the threat of being gunned down.”

