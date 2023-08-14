Who is Tiffany Gomas? 5 things to know about 'crazy plane woman' as she issues emotional apology

The famous 'crazy plane lady,' identified as Tiffany Gomas, who was seen bursting out and warning passengers in a viral video last month, has finally spoken up. Before departure on the American Airlines aircraft from Dallas to Orlando, Tiffany Gomas pleaded with the flight crew to let her off. She screamed without any explanation, "I'm telling you, I'm getting the f--- off and there's a reason why I'm getting the f--- off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it.”

An emotional Tiffany posted a video on her social media where she says that there's no excuse for freaking out on a plane full of people and causing everyone to deplane and be delayed.

ALSO READ: Who is Craig Robertson? Man who threatened Joe Biden gets killed in FBI encounter

Here are 5 things to know about Tiffany Gomas aka the crazy plane lady:

Who is Tiffany Gomas?

Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old marketing executive who resides in Dallas, Texas, owns a mansion worth 2 million dollars. She is an alumna of Oklahoma State University and was recognized as a rising star in 2017.

How did Tiffany Gomas get famous?

Tiffany was seen on video acting frightened and alleging repeatedly that there was a person at the back of the plane who appeared unreal to her. This triggered the entire incident on the American Airlines trip last month. There was some disagreement over who and why Gomas was worried about when she said, "That motherf**er back there is not real," and pointed at the back of the aircraft.

The police tried to get Gomas off the plane

The police also said that Tiffany Gomas resisted being removed from the aircraft and made every effort to travel toward the plane's rear so she could inspect the area on her own. According to the officials, she was allegedly distraught when she arrived at the gate and denied speaking to the Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety officers.

Gomas was issued a criminal trespassing ticket

Gomas made repeated attempts to enter the screening area while she was being taken from the aircraft, leading the airline management to issue several verbal criminal trespassing penalties to Gomas. She was also issued a criminal trespass ticket, but she refused to sign it. According to reports, Gomas allegedly ignored the police's requests for her ID and refused to talk to them.

Gomas shares an apology video after a month

Over a month after the incident, Gomas shared a video on her social media account where she is seen apologizing for her behavior on the plane. She can be heard saying, "First and foremost, I want to take full accountability for my actions. They were completely unacceptable. My use of profanity was completely unnecessary and I want to apologize to everyone who was on that plane, especially those who had children aboard.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who is Mishel Gerzig? 5 things you need to know about Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois' wife