Tilly Ramsay is following in her father Gordon Ramsay's footsteps, as she is set to start her own cooking show. The 22-year-old's celebrity chef father is known for shows such as Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, Hell's Kitchen, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip, and Kitchen Nightmares. And she will soon begin to host a new show called Dish It Out.

What is Dish it Out?

She is hosting Dish It Out, the first of 15 shows coming to Prime Video and Freevee in the coming years as part of a first-look agreement with Tastemade. In each episode of Dish It Out, Tilly Ramsay will receive a mystery box of goods from various chefs and home cooks throughout the world, which she will use to prepare a recipe.

As the 22-year-old is set to take on her own show and make her father proud, let's learn more about her and how she entered the cooking fraternity!

Who is Tilly Ramsay?

Tilly Ramsay's real name is Matilda Elizabeth Ramsay and she was born on 8 November 2001. Like her father, she is a TV chef best known for co-hosting the BBC cookery show Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch on CBBC with her family. She has been on various television shows, including This Morning, Blue Peter, MasterChef Junior, Friday Night Jazz, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Matilda and Ramsay Bunch

In 2015, she and her family co-hosted Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch, a BBC culinary show for youngsters. The show aired for five seasons and chronicled the family's summer vacations in Los Angeles and the United Kingdom, with Tilly preparing meals for her siblings and parents.

Tilly wrote a cookbook called Tilly's Kitchen Takeover in 2017 as a tie-in to the show, which lasted till 2019.

Social media star

Tilly has also become a social media sensation, with over a million followers on Instagram. Tilly uploaded her debut video to TikTok in October 2019. In the two years afterward, she has more than 9.6 million followers. Her videos typically involve her father, Gordon, and other family members.

Strictly Come Dancing

Tilly signed up for Strictly Come Dancing in 2021, leaving the kitchen behind. She got paired with professional Nikita Kuzmin for the BBC ballroom competition which lasted for weeks, becoming the ninth star to get eliminated.

