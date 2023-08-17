Who is Tina Moss? Taking closer look at Jerry Moss' personal life following his unfortunate demise

Jerry Moss, a co-founder of A&M Records and an executive in the recording industry, died on August 16 at the age of 88. Together with his business partner Herb Alpert, Jerry Moss made A&M Records one of the nation's top independent record labels. Moss passed away at his Bel Air residence in California, according to a statement released by his family.

The statement read, “They really don't create people like him anymore, and we will miss our talks with him about anything and everything. His eagerness for the next adventure could be seen in the glint in his eyes as he approached each moment.”

ALSO READ: Who is Bobbi Althoff? Exploring internet sensation's background as people label her 'industry plug'

Who is Jerry Moss' wife Tina Moss?

Regarding Jerry Moss's wife, he was married twice during his life. His first marriage was to An Holdbrook, and his second was to Tina Moss. How long Jerry Moss and Ann Holdbrook were together is still a mystery, as is the reason behind their breakup. On the other hand, this was also Tina’s second marriage, she was earlier married to Helen Sandra Wingert.

Currently, Jerry Moss is survived by his spouse Tina Moss, his four children Ron, Jennifer, Daniela, and Harrison, and six grandchildren. There are two great-grandchildren and five grandkids in his family as well. Tina Moss is also a doctor by profession.

Advertisement

A&M Label

The A&M label was established in 1962 by Alpert and Moss. It issued several significant hit songs throughout the course of its more than 25-year existence, including Carole King's Tapestry, Herb Alpert's Whipped Cream, and Peter Frampton's Frampton Comes Alive!.

The billionaire and his wife Tina Morse donated 25 million dollars to the Los Angeles Music Centre in 2020, which led to the plaza outside the building being renamed after Moss. In recent years, Moss has concentrated his energies on charity. In January of this year, the Music Centre honored him with a memorial performance at the Mark Taper Forum, during which Herb Alpert spoke, David Foster served as host, and Dionne Warwick, Peter Frampton, and others sang for the occasion.

ALSO READ: Amber Heard's new beginnings: Post-Depp chapter forces a low-key life in Spain? DEETs Inside