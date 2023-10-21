Who is Tom Emmer? What we know so far about Majority Whip of the United States House of Representatives

The House is trying to find a replacement for House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) after Republicans decided Friday not to vote for him as their nominee for Speaker. Jordan failed to collect the 217 votes necessary to secure the gavel for a third time, leading to that decision. A new name has emerged as a contender after Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, was ousted by a vote.

First proposed for the position was House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), but a day later he withdrew due to opposition to his candidacy. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) is one of the rumored candidates. Tom Emmer, a representative from Minnesota and the majority whip in the US House is currently anticipated to run for speaker.

Who is Tom Emmer?

Before being elected to Congress, Emer served three terms in the Minnesota House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011. During his tenure at the state office, he also served on a number of committees, including Finance, Health Care, Human Services Policy and Oversight, the State and Local Government Operations Reform, and Technology and Elections.

Emmer announced his intention to run for governor in 2009, and Sarah Palin, a former governor of Alaska, gave her support. But he fell short of defeating Mark Dayton, a Democrat, by less than a percentage point. Emmer presided over the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) for two full terms from 2019 to 2023.

Tom Emmer: The next Speaker?

Several candidates have come forward to succeed McCarthy after the Republican conference ousted Jordan on Friday in a secret ballot decision. Emmer reportedly made calls regarding a prospective run for Speaker. If true he is probably going to become the front-runner.

After Scalise withdrew, the Whip would compete for the position of the highest-ranking lawmaker. He's been through leadership competitions before, which might help him win the gavel. Emmer gained a lot of support even before he formally entered the race. He had Kevin McCarthy's support as his successor. Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), another ally of the GOP, has backed Emmer as well. On the House floor, Buck declined to vote for Jordan and chose Emmer as his opponent.

