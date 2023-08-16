Who is Trevian Kutti? 5 facts to know about Kanye West's former publicist, including role in Trump indictment

The district attorney of Fulton County, Georgia, Fani Willis, charged Donald Trump with racketeering and interfering with an election in her state as he sought to overturn Joe Biden's victory following the 2020 presidential election, and he was given his fourth criminal indictment of the year. In addition to the former President, a Georgia grand jury has accused 18 other individuals on charges connected to alleged attempts to rig the 2020 election. Trevian Kutti, a publicist who frequently shares pro-Trump opinions on social media and once worked with Kanye West, is one of the 18 alleged co-conspirators.

After Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis made the announcement of the indictment late on Monday, Kutti wrote about it. Kutti announced the indictment via an Instagram post that included an image of an article about the same. As is common on her social media platforms, she also uploaded a pro-Trump meme.

ALSO READ: Tanya Chutkan family: A closer look at the personal life of judge assigned to Trump's case

Here are 5 facts to know about Trevian Kutti and her role in the indictment:

Trevian Kutti worked for Kanye West

Trevian Kutti, who is best known as a former publicist for well-known figures, is currently being investigated by the law. She is one of the 19 people accused of trying to rig the 2020 presidential election, a publicist with a headquarters in Chicago who formerly worked with Kanye West.

Advertisement

Kutti joined a criminal organization

It was alleged that Kutti and the other defendants constituted a criminal organization and participated in a criminal business when they attempted to rig the election. Kutti was charged with breaking Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, which outlaws racketeering. Kutti was also accused of conspiring to solicit the publication of fraudulent statements and writings and of manipulating a witness.

Kutti was approached by Willie Lewis Floyd

According to the indictment, Kutti spoke with other parties involved in the case over the phone and over text messages, and after being approached by Willie Lewis Floyd III, the director of Black Voices for Trump, she subsequently traveled to Atlanta.

Although Kutti was originally unsuccessful in finding Ruby Freeman, the indictment claims that Kutti established contact with her while in Georgia and visited Freeman's residence in Cobb County.

Kutti mislead Freeman

Following this, according to the indictment, Kutti allegedly misled Freeman's neighbor by saying that she was a crisis manager trying to help Freeman, and Freeman spent an hour meeting with Kutti at a Cobb County Police Department precinct where she allegedly informed Kutti that Freeman needed protection and that she could help her.

Kutti helped in illegal plotting

According to the indictment, Kutti then illegally plotted with Floyd, Stephen C. Lee, a preacher from Illinois, and Freeman to recruit, request, and pressure Freeman into saying anything untrue about what transpired at State Farm Arena during the 2020 presidential election.

ALSO READ: What did Donald Trump say about Megan Rapinoe and USWNT after World Cup loss? All you need to know