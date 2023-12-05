Who is Trevor Daniel Jacob? Exploring life of YouTuber who staged California airplane crash amid his prison sentence

U.S. Attorney's Office said on Monday that Trevor Daniel Jacob, an influencer who purposefully crashed an aircraft in California to increase views on YouTube was given a six-month federal prison sentence for interfering with the investigation. His December 24, 2021, video, in which he intentionally crashed and leaped out of an aircraft, served as the impetus for the incident.

One count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation was accepted by Trevor's guilty plea in June. Jacob deliberately destroyed the wreckage from a staged plane crash in November 2021, according to federal prosecutors in California.

How did Trevor Daniel Jacob plan the crash?

Avid pilot Jacob stated that he would be traveling to Mammoth Lakes on November 24, 2021, by himself, departing from Lompoc City Airport. According to investigators, Jacob intended to record his parachute landing as his plane plummeted and crashed, and not to reach his destination.

Jacob reported the collision to the National Transportation Safety Board two days later. This prompted the board to launch an investigation and informed Jacob that he was in charge of keeping the wreckage intact so it could be carefully examined. Within three days, an investigation was opened by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Advertisement

Jacob lied to investigators that he was unaware of the location of the wreckage in the weeks that followed the plane crash. However, on December 10, 2021, Jacob and a friend arrived at the location by helicopter, secured the aircraft, and transported the remains to Santa Barbara County.

With the remnants in his possession, Jacob attempted to thwart federal investigations, investigators say as he drove back to Lompoc City Airport. Investigators said that Jacob unloaded the plane in a hangar, dismantling and destroying evidence over a few days, and then disposing of the parts in airport trash cans.

Earlier this year, Jacob entered a guilty plea to charges of destruction and concealment with the aim to thwart a federal investigation. However, with his latest actions and his trial, the prosecution claimed that a jail term was required to deter future attempts at this kind of act.

Who is Trevor Daniel Jacob?

Early life

Born on August 6, 1993, Trevor Daniel Jacob is an American snowboard cross competitor, extreme sports enthusiast, YouTuber, and former pilot. At the 2014 Winter Olympics, he snowboarded as a representative of the United States.

Snowboarding Career

Jacob, a Mammoth Lakes, California native, participated in the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. He advanced to the men's snowboard cross semifinal, but was unable to earn a spot in the championship round. Alex Deibold, another American, defeated him by a mere inch and went on to win the bronze. Jacob eventually came in ninth.

In snowboard cross, Jacob participated in the Winter X Games in 2014, 2015, and 2016. His best result came in fifth place during that competition. Jacob has engaged in snowboarding, skateboarding, surfing, BMX riding, motocross, mixed martial arts, and was a member of Travis Pastrana's Nitro Circus group.

ALSO READ: What is Colin Jost's net worth? Exploring the SNL comedian's wealth, and fortune amid his sighting with wife Scarlette Johansson