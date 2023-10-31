Who is Tyrell Phillips? Ybor City shooting suspect gets arrested and charged with second-degree murder

Trigger Warning: this article contains references to homicide.

Tyrell Phillips, 22, was taken into custody on a charge of second-degree murder with a handgun a few hours after the shooting that left 15 people injured and two teenagers dead. One other individual, according to the police, was hurt, although not by gunfire.

Due to the seriousness of the accusations and the lack of "sufficient to protect the community" criteria for pretrial release, the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office filed a motion on Monday requesting that a judge hold Phillips until his trial.

What did Tyrell Phillips do?

A terrible shooting occurred on Sunday, October 29, 2023, just before three in the morning local time, in the Ybor City neighborhood's 1600 block of East 7th Avenue, next to a strip of pubs and clubs. According to reports, there was a violent argument between two groups prior to the shooting. Tyrell Phillips, one of the suspects, was taken into custody. There is still one more potential suspect out there, though.

According to the motion, after police heard multiple gunshots, they saw one victim down in a puddle of his own blood in the center of Seventh Avenue. According to the motion, Phillips approached the officers and acknowledged pulling a gun while they were tending to other injured victims at the scene. Later on, a loaded Glock 29 10mm handgun was discovered by police in his front waist pocke

About eighteen people were hurt and two people were killed in the horrifying shooting. A man called Emmitt Wilson stated that his 14-year-old son Elijah was one of the two fatalities, even though the names of the victims had not yet been made public by the police.

Who is Tyrell Stephen Phillips?

According to former city police chief and Tampa mayor Jane Castor, quick and convenient access to firearms is the primary cause of these acts of gun violence. Upon conducting a thorough background investigation, Tyrell Phillips could be employed as a Coca-Cola machine operator. He also goes by TBY Rell, according to his social media accounts. He has also made rap music videos which are available on YouTube.

According to the Florida residents directory, Tyrell Stephen Phillips is currently listed at 4720 George Rd, Tampa, 33634 Florida and is affiliated with the Florida Democratic Party.

