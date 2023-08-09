Who is Vaibhav Taneja? A closer look at the meteoric rise of Tesla's new CFO

Vaibhav Taneja who origins from India is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Elon Musk’s Tesla. The company announced the news after the previous CFO Zachary Kirkhorn stepped down from his post. After Kirhorn, Tesla's Master of Coin and finance chief for the previous four years resigned, Taneja was named CFO in addition to his present position as leader Accounting Officer (CAO) of the US-based electric vehicle giant.

Taneja's appointment as CFO comes at a time when Musk has detailed intentions to increase production in an effort to gain an advantage in the global electrification process. Musk has already said that he will start making cars in India as his next stop.

Who is Vaibhav Taneja?

Vaibhav Taneja, an alumnus of Delhi University, worked at PwC for 16 years as a consultant. Before joining Tesla, he had financial and accounting positions at SolarCity Corporation, a US-based solar panel producer that Tesla bought in 2016. Since May 2018, Mr. Taneja has been Tesla's corporate controller and chief operating officer, respectively.

He worked for SolarCity Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of solar panels that Tesla bought in 2016, in a number of financial and accounting capacities from March 2016 until May 2018, which is when he got the position of Assistant Corporate Controller. According to reports, Taneja was instrumental in the accounting teams from the two organizations' seamless merger.

The Indian subsidiary of Tesla, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, also named Taneja as a director in 2021. Taneja is one of a select group of business leaders with Indian ancestry who have achieved success as the most valuable automaker in the world. In 2020, when Tekion, a cloud-based subscription service for automakers, raised $150 million in a Series C financing round in 2020, Jay Vijayan, a former CIO of Tesla and close collaborator of Musk, turned Tekion into a unicorn.

On the other hand, Tesla's recently released quarterly earnings demonstrated a 20% gain in its share value from the same period last year. The falling prices of its automobiles, however, meant that they remained smaller than they were the previous year.

