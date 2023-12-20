Who is Vanessa Feltz? This Morning star issues apology for her comments on coeliac disease

Vanessa Feltz issued an apology after she was criticized for her irresponsible comments regarding celiac illness on This Morning. Following the episode, viewers accused the show's agony aunt of downplaying the importance of the ailment, placing her at the center of a social media storm. Since one family member has celiac disease, a caller named Alison requested Feltz for help on how to deal with her mother-in-law who forbade any gluten-containing meals from entering the home.

Feltz referred to the request as completely unreasonable in response. Following the episode, some viewers criticized Feltz's remarks on social media, calling them ignorant and accusing her of lacking knowledge of the illness. A prominent charity demanded that ITV offer an official apology for Vanessa's spreading false information regarding the condition, which triggers the immune system to attack tissues upon consumption of gluten.

Amidst the controversy, let's learn more about the TV personality!

Who is Vanessa Feltz?

Born in Islington, London, Vanessa Feltz grew up in Pine Grove, Totteridge. Feltz had her education at Elstree, Hertfordshire's independent Haberdashers' Aske's School for Girls.

Career

Before joining the Daily Mirror, Feltz was The Jewish Chronicle's first female columnist. It was during this time that she authored her first novel, What Are These Strawberries Doing on My Nipples? They're Required for the Fruit Salad.

Feltz began hosting a mid-afternoon phone-in show on the local radio station BBC London 94.9 in 2001. The show ran in different periods from 2005 to 2015, from 09.00 to 12.

She had a brief cameo in the comedy Once Upon a Time in the Midlands in 2002. She came placed at number ninety-third in Channel 4's poll of the 100 Worst Britons in May 2003.

The Vanessa Show

Due to low ratings for the morning time slot, Channel 5 shifted The Vanessa Show to an afternoon hour on March 7, 2011, at 14:15. This change made it possible for Feltz to participate in live TV show episodes after her morning radio appearances. Because of her weekday broadcasting responsibilities, Feltz was named officially the hardest-working woman in broadcasting by The Guardian's Media Monkey blog.

She returned to the Celebrity Big Brother house on September 7, 2013, to participate in a challenge. That same day, she moved out of the house. Feltz, Claudia Winkleman, and Zoe Ball were the three women who made up the top ten best-paid BBC presenters in July 2019, according to the BBC Annual Report, with a combined income of £355,000.

Personal life

Feltz got married to Michael Kurer, a surgeon, in 1983 with whom she has two daughters. However, the two separated in 2000. Later, Feltz got engaged to musician Ben Ofoedu in December 2006. They were engaged for several years without getting married, even though their original goal was to tie the knot the next year. In February 2023, Feltz announced that she and Ofoedu had recently split up.

