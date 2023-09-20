Who is Vanna White? 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host set to continue stint till 2026

Vanna White, a co-host of the popular syndicated game show Wheel of Fortune, has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will keep her on the show until the 2025–2026 season. The announcement comes as Pat Sajak, the show's veteran presenter, is about to wrap up Season 41 of Wheel Of Fortune, which premiered last week. White will give continuity by signing her new contract since her present one expires at the end of the current 2023–24 season.

Vanna White and the show's deal

Only two months prior, TMZ reported that talks between White and the show had been put on hold as a result of the writer's strike. But things weren't looking good, as White was allegedly requesting a bigger wage after Puck revealed in June that she hadn't received a raise in 18 years and was being paid a tiny fraction of what Sajak made.

However, the two parties came to a deal in July for her to continue appearing on the Wheel celebrity edition, but her long-term position on the syndicated daily show was still up in the air. White has been exposing letters at Wheel's famous puzzle board since 1982, and she is a fan favorite. She had a flood of support during her contract talks despite uncertainties about her future after Season 41, which probably helped close the deal for her to continue on.

Who is Vanna White?

Since joining Pat Sajak as the co-host of "Wheel of Fortune" in 1982, Vanna White has delighted viewers and has become quite popular. White seldom gives fans a peek into her personal life on the show, despite the fact that they have adopted her and Sajak as an extended family member and invite them into their homes every night. The veteran television personality is, however, far more forthcoming about her family on social media. White has two children, Nikko Santo Pietro who is 29 years old, and Gigi Santo Pietro, who is 25.

