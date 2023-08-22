Who is Viktor Hovland? All you need to know about BMW Championship 2023 winner

Viktor Hovland, one of the most famous golfers competing on the PGA Tour is grabbing headlines after his win at the BMW Championship. In his little golfing career thus far, he has had an enormous impact on the PGA Tour. Hovland won the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields on Sunday by two strokes after birdieing seven of his final nine holes, overtaking overnight leaders Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Hovland started the day three strokes behind Fitzpatrick of England and world No. 1 Scheffler. However, he shot a nine-under-par 61, a lifetime low, to break the previous course record and won the 3.6 million dollar winner's prize. Hovland beat the course record of 62 established by Max Homa and Sam Burns earlier in the week to finish on 17 under following his final round. As Hovland shines in the news, here's all you need to about the star golfer!

Who is Viktor Hovland?

Viktor's early life

Viktor was born to Galina and Harald Hovland, on September 18, 1997, in Oslo, Norway. The golfer attended Oklahoma State University, where he began to hone his abilities and finally gained recognition as one of the sport's most intriguing up-and-coming players.

Hovland's journey as a professional golfer

In 2014, he succeeded in winning the Norwegian Amateur Golf Championship, which gave him a way to start playing professionally. Hovland subsequently won an event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and won the 2018 US Amateur Championship before turning professional.

Achievements and records

Hovland transitioned to a professional golf career in 2019, and the Travellers Championship was where he made his professional debut. Later, he competed in numerous Championships and was awarded a PGA tour card. He won his first professional championship at the Puerto Rico Open in 2020. He also won the BMW International Open in 2021, making history by being the first Norwegian to take home a European tour victory. Later, Viktor achieved many PGA Tour titles, and in 2022, he won the European Tour once again.

Net worth & assets

Hovland has been a golfer since he was a little boy and has won many titles and championships both in amateur and professional matches. Hovland’s accomplishment is demonstrated by his current third-place standing in the world rankings. In addition to doing a few advertisements, he had a lot of sponsors. Hovland’s net worth is around 15 million dollars at the moment. He currently resides at his home in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in the United States.

Hovland's relationship status

According to reports, the 25-year-old golfer's girlfriend is a fellow Norwegian named Kristin Sordal. She does not, however, appear much in the media since Hovland has not even shared a single photo of them together on social media. Therefore, there is no confirmation of his relationship status.

