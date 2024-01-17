Who is Viren Merchant? Exploring the life and career of Anant Ambani's to-be father-in-law

The richest guy in India's daughter-in-law comes from a wealthy family that has made major contributions to the healthcare industry. In January of last year, Radhika Merchant got engaged to Anant Ambani, the younger son of tycoon Mukesh Ambani. While Anant Ambani's family and their fortune are widely known to all, not many people are aware of Radhika Merchant's background.

Who is Radhika Merchant's family?

Radhika is the daughter of Indian industrialist Viren Merchant. The 58-year-old tycoon leads Encore Healthcare Private Limited as CEO. In this article, we will learn more about Viren Merchant, his education and background!

Early life and education

On January 16, 1967, Viren Merchant was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. In 1982, Viren Merchant graduated from The Scholar High School and went on to earn his bachelor's degree at Kent State University.

Business Ventures

Before receiving his degree, Viren Merchant entered the business sector. He has become one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world thanks to years of expertise and arduous effort.

Viren Merchant is Encore Healthcare's CEO and owner. Throughout the years, he has strengthened ENCORE and guided it to new heights, positioning it as a major force in the healthcare sector.

Furthermore, he holds directorships in numerous businesses, including ZYG Pharma Private Limited, Saidarshan Business Centers Private Limited, Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited, Encore Healthcare Private Limited, and Encore Business Center Private Limited.

The millionaire, however, prefers to keep his personal and professional lives private, so despite overseeing so many companies, he rarely makes the news.

Business Family

Like the Merchant family, there aren't many families in India where every member is an entrepreneur. The renowned couple Viren and Shaila Merchant's daughters, Radhika and Anjali Merchant, are also prosperously engaged in the business sector. For those who don't know, Radhika's sister Anjali Merchant co-founded Dryfix and works in business, just like her parents.

