Who is Vitali Gossjankowski? Convicted Capitol rioter sparks Aatercation with federal agents

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to physical assault.

After a judge ordered his detention while he awaits sentencing on several felony and misdemeanor charges, a Jan. 6 defendant who allegedly emailed multiple antisemitic, doxxing threats to federal officials related to his case physically resisted arrest in D.C. federal court on Monday.

Who is Vitali GossJankowski?

A jury earlier this year found Vitali GossJankowski, a former student at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C., guilty of assaulting police during the Capitol attack, including using an electroshock device. GossJankowski was found not guilty of utilizing a lethal or dangerous weapon during the disturbance.

What did Vitali Goss Janwoski do?

Following the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Vitali Goss Janwoski was among the several felons found guilty. After being charged with intimidating a law enforcement officer and publishing "intimidating statements" against other public authorities on the internet, the 34-year-old was taken to court.

As he awaits sentencing for the Washington uprising on January 6, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman revoked his freedom on Monday. As a result, the gangly and at least six feet three inches tall prisoner began to pull, push, and overturn American marshals. It is also stated that he attempted to demolish tables and podiums nearby.

To appease Goss Janwoski at the moment, a number of the court's officers issued orders to evacuate the room. By that time, reports state that the judge had already left the room.

Vitali Goss-Jankowski was found guilty in March, according to the Huffington Post, of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disturbance and official proceedings, aiding and abetting an official obstruction, and physically attacking, resisting, or threatening a law enforcement officer.

His social media posts were deemed by the judge to be "extremely troubling and dangerous." Additionally, he seemed to claim that after GossJankowski targeted many FBI officers, they required security.

Additionally, it was disclosed in court that the prisoner had shared on social media the email addresses, phone numbers, and names of other public servants. Additionally, he was said to have advocated for the "employment extermination" of FBI agents working out of the Washington office.

