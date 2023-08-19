Who is Vivek Ramaswamy? 5 facts to know about US presidential candidate who Elon Musk called 'promising'

Vivek Ramaswamy with his Indian origin has been grabbing headlines. Former pharmaceutical CEO and newcomer in politics, Ramaswamy identifies himself as a patriot who thinks that America has to revive its feeling of civic pride. Billionaire Elon Musk and the Indian-American lawmaker recently bonded when Musk praised Ramaswamy. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX referred to the potential US presidential nominee as a very promising candidate and advised people to listen to an interview with Ramaswamy. In the next Republican primaries, Ramaswamy will be one of three Republicans of Indian descent running against Donald Trump. Ramaswamy may not have a political history, but that didn't stop him from announcing his bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

ALSO READ: Who is Vaibhav Taneja? A closer look at the meteoric rise of Tesla's new CFO

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy contesting against Donald Trump?

Vivek Ramaswamy is of Indian origin, born and brought up in the US

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Ramaswamy's parents immigrated to the US from Kerala. He came from a conventional Hindu home and went to a Catholic high school. Ramaswamy received his undergraduate education at Harvard University and afterward graduated with a law degree from Yale University.

Vivek is married to Apporva Tewari

Ramaswamy is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an assistant professor at the Wexner Medical Centre at Ohio State University. In June 2015, Ramaswamy and his wife were supposed to be on their honeymoon in the French and Swiss Alps, but he brought her along instead to ring the storied bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

Advertisement

Ramaswamy stepped down as the CEO of Roivant

The largest biotech IPO at the time was Roivant's 315 million dollar IPO in 2015, which was headed by Ramaswamy. In 2014, Roivant paid GlaxoSmithKline 5 million dollars to buy one of its first medications, an experimental Alzheimer's medicine called intepirdine. The drug's clinical trials were unsuccessful in 2017, which ultimately resulted in the end of its development. In January 2021, Ramaswamy announced his resignation as CEO, citing a desire to devote more time to authoring books and pursuing his political ambitions.

Ramaswamy is the author of a 'New York Times bestseller'

In August 2021, Ramaswamy published 'Woke Inc,' a book that quickly rose to the top of the New York Times bestseller list. The modern woke-industrial complex, as defined by Ramaswamy as the blending of morals with consumerism, was criticized in the book.

Ramaswamy's entry into politics

On February 21, 2023, Ramaswamy appeared on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight and declared his candidature for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Ramaswamy has been outspoken in his disapproval, labeling China as the largest threat the US confronts. If he wins the election, his election campaign demands a total de-coupling from Beijing. The head of the Republicans has also argued in favor of re-entering the Pacific trade and urged the establishment of commercial ties with nations like South Korea, Japan, and India.

ALSO READ: Who is Doug Emhoff? All about US Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband