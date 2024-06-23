Who is Wild Thang? 8-year-old Pekingese wins 2024 'World’s Ugliest Dog' contest

Wild Thang, an eight-year-old Pekingese, captured many hearts by winning first place in the 2024 World's Ugliest Dog contest as per BBC. This year's event, which takes place every year at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, featured eight different contestants, each with their own inspiring story of resilience and charm.

Wild Thang's tale of survival and spirit

Wild Thang, originally from Los Angeles but now residing in North Bend, Oregon, has become a familiar face at the World's Ugliest Dog competition, having competed five times before winning this year. His path to the top was marked by a life-threatening battle early in his puppyhood.

Wild Thang was only 10 weeks old when he contracted canine distemper, a viral illness that left him with permanent physical challenges. His owner, Ann Lewis, stated, "He survived, but not without permanent damage. His teeth did not grow in, causing his tongue to stay out and his right front leg paddles 24/7." Despite these difficulties, Wild Thang maintains a positive attitude and is described as a "healthy, happy Glugly (glamorous/ugly) guy."

The winners and their stories

The World's Ugliest Dog contest, now in its 50th year, honors dogs that defy conventional beauty standards. It celebrates the beauty of imperfection and uniqueness by featuring dogs from a variety of backgrounds, many of whom are rescues. Michelle Grady, the owner of Rome, a 14-year-old pug who uses a wheelchair and finished second, praised the contest, saying, "I love that [the competition] represents dogs that are imperfect — imperfectly perfect."

Wild Thang's victory earned him and Ann Lewis a $5,000 grand prize, which was presented on NBC's Today Show. Rome finished second with $3,000, and Daisy May, a 14-year-old mixed-breed rescue dog, came in third with $2,000 in prize money. Daisy May, who is blind and has faced her own set of challenges, moved the judges and the audience with her strength and spirit.

Beyond the glitz of competition, the World's Ugliest Dog contest has a deeper purpose: to raise awareness about rescue dogs and encourage adoption. Last year's winner, Scooter, a hairless Chinese Crested puppy with a congenital deformity, was saved from euthanasia and now lives with a dedicated rescue group.

