Who is xCry, new Spanish Twitch streamer blowing internet? All you need to know

For those who watch Twitch in English, Eduard Martinconi, aka xCry, is most likely unfamiliar to you. Despite residing in Mexico at the moment, the Spanish streamer has been active on Twitch since 2016. He didn't surpass a thousand viewers until 2020; after that, he stayed in the range of a few thousand until October 2023.

Unexpectedly, xCry's popularity and viewership skyrocketed, making him the fastest-growing channel on the site and maybe headed toward breaking into the top 20 most followed list.

xCry's rise on Twitch

On Twitch, xCry currently has over 2.7 million followers as of November 17, with 1.1 million of those followers having joined during the last 30 days. These kinds of numbers may initially seem to be exclusive to followbots. However, that doesn't seem to be the case.

Similar to this, his average viewing has increased to over 67,000, and according to TwitchTracker, he has approximately 40,000 subscribers.

These numbers indicate that the people who are following, watching, and subscribing are actual fans. In a message to his followers, he expressed gratitude for being chosen as the best streamer of the month and noted that his Halloween pumpkin-making stream was among the most watched on Twitch.

Even more astounding is the fact that xCry has accomplished this while mostly streaming in the Just Chatting category, which is both a notoriously tough place to grow a stream and the location of many of Twitch's most viral material. He does have more than 2 million YouTube subscribers, and sometimes streamers who already have a large following on YouTube can benefit from rapid growth.

Who is xCry?

It's probable that his presence on TikTok has also contributed to this rise. A lot of his videos on the short-form video app become viral, which attracts new viewers to his stream.

Additionally, "there has also been a lot of talk about xCry in Mexico due to his friendship with a famous influencer Yeri Mua," according to the Spanish news site Sensacine. This is because some admirers want them to be a couple.

If his present trajectory holds true by the end of 2023, he might have 4 million followers. With 6.7 million followers, NICKMERCS is presently the 20th most popular streamer.

xCry claims that Rubius, the fourth-most-followed streamer on Twitch, "inspired" and immensely helped him. After Nix and Kai Cenat, xCry has the third-highest average viewership on Twitch over the last 30 days.

