Who is Yara Zaya? 90 day Fiance fame revealed THIS about Rihanna

According to 90 Day Fiance actress Yara Zaya, Rihanna had a guilty pleasure that kept her occupied during both of her pregnancies. Everyone has their guilty pleasures, whether it's consuming a whole container of ice cream on the weekends or binge-watching endless seasons of reality television.

After meeting her husband Jovi Dufren while traveling, 90 Day Fiance actress Yara Zaya joined the show in season 8. Fans first believed the pair had the happiest relationship, but turmoil was building behind the scenes. In 90 Day: The Last Resort, Jovi's addiction to strip clubs and strippers was revealed, and Yara voiced concern that her spouse might try to get her pregnant without her will.

Although it is still unclear if the pair will stay together, a popstar has reached out to Yara to provide some encouragement during this "really tough time". In a Page Six interview, Yara stated, "[Rihanna] DM'd me back in February 2021 when she was pregnant with her first baby."

According to reports, Rihanna "Loves to watch the show" and "Loved [Yara's] storyline," and the two now follow one other on Instagram. Yara revealed, “I always loved her. I reached out to her first, but had no idea she would ever reply to me.”

The reality star also said she "was never going to talk about this" but changed her mind after witnessing how much Yara was helped by Rihianna's "sweet" remarks while she was "going through a really tough time."

Who is Yara Zaya?

Yara, a native of Ukraine, finished high school there before pursuing a degree in psychology. She joined the cheering team in high school and attended many dancing classes during her high school. She is now a Ukrainian television personality and beauty enthusiast Yara Zaya.

Her mother works as a baker in Zakarpattia, while her father is a businessman from Hungary. Sadly, her parents divorced when she was five years old which is why she had to stay with her mother throughout her parents' divorce.

At the age of 19, Yara appeared on the Fashion To The People reality show in Ukraine. On December 6, 2020, she made an appearance on 90 Days Fiance with her fiancé, Jovi Dufren. She became popular after taking part in the TLC unscripted reality series 90 Days Fiance.

They immediately gathered a massive fan base and achieved enormous popularity. The parents of Jovi don't appear to like Yara and think that she is merely exploiting Jovi to obtain citizenship and money. Nevertheless, in September 2020, Mylah Angelina, their beautiful daughter, was born to the couple. They are currently living peacefully with their daughter, despite TLC having shown their several disputes in the unscripted series.

