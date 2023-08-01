Who is Zhanna D'art the infuencer who died of starvation: 5 facts to know about her

Vegan influencer Zhanna D’Art, who originates from Moscow, died on July 21 due to starvation. D’Art was a social media influencer who promoted a raw vegan diet and had a massive following on TikTok and Instagram. While official reports of her death are still awaited, her friends and family have confirmed the news of her passing away.

D'Art’s mother spoke to a news publication and said that she did have a negative opinion about her daughter’s lifestyle and diet. She also revealed that D’Art had a cholera-like infection for the past few days. D’Art's friends also said that they were horrified to see her condition for the past few weeks and claim that the reason for her death is malnourishment.

5 facts to know about Zhanna D'Art

D’Art was completely on a raw vegan diet for the past seven years. D’art only ate fruits, seeds, sprouts, fruit juices, and smoothies. She also shared bout the same on her Instagram account. Many of her fans followed her diet.

A close friend of D’Art said that for the last seven years, the influencer had only consumed durian, a spiky, mace-like fruit with custardy flesh and a bad odor. She shared videos on social media to verify her claims and encouraged others to exclusively eat raw foods in addition to just following.

According to D'Art's mother, she didn't complain to her about how she was feeling and passed away from a "cholera-like infection." The official cause of death, however, remained unknown. According to her mother, D'Art's death was likely caused by weariness and the strain an exclusively vegan diet had put on her body.

D'Art was seeking medical treatment a few months ago at her home. According to reports, she was having swollen lymph and was completely exhausted. But reportedly, she ran off and did not complete her treatment. Her friend that she would ask D’Art again and again to complete her treatment and was scared that someday she might see her lifeless body.

According to D'Art, her raw food diet was motivated by peers who seemed much older than their actual age, which she attributed to their junk food diets. D'Art described her stringent dietary routine by claiming that it transformed her body and mind.

