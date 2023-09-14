Who is Zoe Sugg engaged to? All you need to know about Alfie Deyes

After dating for almost 11 years, finally, the YouTube sensations Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes confirmed their engagement. In a short and beautiful video posted on Instagram, Zoella who is a YouTuber, businesswoman & author announced that she is soon getting married to Deyes who is also a YouTuber.

In a collaborated Instagram post, Zoe uploaded a video flaunting her engagement ring with the caption as a White Heart. With Harry Styles' song "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" playing in the background, Zoe and Alfie are seen in the video holding hands as they embrace and kiss each other. Zoe then runs towards the camera and raises her hand to show her beautiful engagement ring.

Who is Alfie Deyes?

Alfie Deyes was born on September 17 and his real name is Alfred Sidney Deyes. He has a massive fan following on YouTube with around 5.4 million subscribers.

How did Alfie get into YouTube?

Deyes dabbled online while still in high school and created his first YouTube video. But he didn't tell his family or friends about it, and it wasn't until a few months later, when he began to be recognized by passersby, that everyone found out about his 'small' hobby. Deyes kept on studying after this and ultimately achieved marks that allowed him to attend college. Deyes, however, decided to take a gap year in 2012 instead of continuing his education.

During this time, he traveled and created vlogs for his YouTube channel, the "PointlessBlog." His YouTube channel immediately rose to prominence. Deyes saw the opportunity that his unexpected fame offered and decided to pursue a career as a vlogger and YouTuber rather than register in college. After he started featuring in Zoe's vlog, he even gained more and more fame.

Alfie's book and merchandise

Furthermore, he wrote a book series that expanded his internet existence. The "Pointless Book" series is jam-packed with Deyes' own jokes, gags, and stories. Deyes sells items under his own brand, including t-shirts, caps, hoodies, and even iPhone covers. He was included in the 2015 edition of "Debrett's 500 Most Influential Persons in Britain."

Zoe Sugg and Alfie Deyes' relationship timeline

Zoe and Deyes have been together since 2012. Zoe finally acknowledged that she and Alfie were dating in her blog post. The pair had planned to keep their relationship private but had previously been unintentionally exposed by their friend and fellow YouTuber Jim Chapman, who had seen them sharing a kiss in the foreground of one of his films. As of right now, the couple is expecting their second child in December 2023. They already have a two-year-old daughter named Ottilie Rue whom they have welcomed in 2021.

