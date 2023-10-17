Who owns Rite Aid? History and ownership of bankrupt company explored

Rite Aid has etched its mark in the annals of history with a narrative as unexpected as a wild rollercoaster ride in the expansive landscape of American retail. Rite Aid's path has been nothing short of spectacular, from its humble origins as Thrift D Discount Center in Scranton, Pennsylvania, through its latest twists and turns in corporate mergers and acquisitions.

The pharmacy giant’s ambition

According to Investopedia, Rite Aid began as a health and beauty store in 1962, thanks to the visionary Alex Grass. In 1968, the business renamed itself Rite Aid Corporation and prepared to enter the public market. The stock was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1970, indicating the pharmaceutical giant's ambitions.

Rite Aid expanded rapidly throughout the years, eventually becoming the largest pharmacy chain in the United States after purchasing Gray Drug in 1987. The firm was on track to dominate the market, with a network of over 2,000 locations.

ALSO READ: What is the Rite aid scandal? Taking quick look at company's history in wake of bankruptcy

Rite Aid’s growth and innovation

The 1990s saw even greater expansion and innovation. Rite Aid collaborated with General Nutrition Companies to open mini-stores at its locations. They also went digital, allowing clients to obtain prescriptions online for same-day, in-store pickup. They strengthened their position in the healthcare market by acquiring pharmaceutical benefits manager PCS Health Systems in 1999.

But every great ascension is fraught with turbulence. Rite Aid began restating earnings in 1999 owing to accounting problems, resulting in a substantial setback. The company's image suffered as a result of six senior executives being convicted of conspiracy in 2003. Martin Grass, the previous CEO, was even sentenced to eight years in jail.

A merger with Walgreens and Albertsons

Despite these difficulties, Rite Aid did not give up. They announced a merger with Walgreens in 2015 for $9 per share as per Investopedia. The merger was approved by shareholders in early 2016, but it was derailed by regulatory issues. Instead, Walgreens paid $4.3 billion for over 1,900 Rite Aid stores and three distribution facilities in a deal allowed by the FTC in 2017 and completed in 2018.

Rite Aid's tango with corporate behemoths continued after the Walgreens acquisition when they started merger negotiations with Albertsons, a grocery chain. Albertsons decided to buy Rite Aid for $24 billion in a daring move revealed in February 2018. However, the merger was unexpectedly canceled the night before the scheduled shareholder vote in August 2018. The decision was made in the face of strong resistance from Rite Aid's individual and institutional owners, demonstrating the complexities of corporate transactions.

Advertisement

Rite Aid found solace in the pandemic

Rite Aid recently found consolation in the middle of the COVID-19 epidemic. The corporation was instrumental in delivering approximately 14 million vaccination doses, assisting the government's attempts to halt the virus's spread. They also gave necessary materials including masks, hand sanitizers, and virus testing kits.

Despite a rollercoaster ride of corporate transactions, controversies, and financial turmoil, Rite Aid remains steadfast in the ever-changing world of retail. Rite Aid, with its increased emphasis on healthcare and community well-being, will be a brand to watch in the coming years. While ownership specifics may change, Rite Aid's endurance and flexibility in the face of adversity make it an intriguing chapter in the American business narrative.

ALSO READ: Who is Elizabeth 'Busy' Burr? What we know so far about Rite Aid's CEO as company goes bankrupt