Who presented 'alien corpses' to Mexican Congress? All you need to know about Jaime Maussan

Jaime Maussan is a well-known Mexican investigative journalist and ufologist known for his claims of extraterrestrial life and UFO sightings. Maussan, who was born in Mexico City on May 31, 1953, has dedicated his life to researching and propagating hypotheses about the existence of aliens and their interactions with humans.

Maussan rose to fame in the early 1990s as the host of the television show "Tercer Milenio" (Third Millennium). The show investigated reported UFO sightings and interactions and became well-known for its paranormal investigations. Maussan rose to prominence in the Mexican ufology community and amassed a sizable fan base.

Maussan presented alien corpses to the Mexican Congress

Despite the fact that Maussan's earlier claims regarding aliens were proven untrue, the journalist and self-proclaimed UFO specialist testified to Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday, presenting what he said were two ancient "non-human" alien corpses. He stated that they were discovered in 2017 in Cusco, Peru, and that radiocarbon dating suggested that they could be up to 1,800 years old.

"These specimens are not part of our world's evolution." They were not found in a UFO wreck. They were discovered in a diatom moss mine, fossilized. According to Euro News, Maussan testified under oath, "We are not alone in the vast universe; we must accept this reality." Maussan was reportedly attended at the event by former US Armed Forces pilot Ryan Graves and Avi Loeb, a Harvard University professor of astrophysics.

Maussan’s past ‘non-human’ claims

According to NPR, Maussan and others have made similar assertions in the past. However, scientists disregarded them either as ancient Peruvian mummies or manufactured mummies at the time. Maussan was joined by Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, a forensic expert and military doctor. Benitez said that the putative alien forms lacked teeth and had large brains and eyes for "stereoscopic vision."

Members of Congress were also shown films of Mexican pilots attempting to make sense of the fast-moving objects that were flying in their vision during the session.

While Maussan's statements are intriguing in their own right, he has a history of proposing absurd claims that scientists ultimately rejected. There's a fair probability this is just another of his shaky attempts to demonstrate extraterrestrial life.

