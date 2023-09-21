Who started Khalistan movement? Origin of problematic campaign explored amid India-Canada tension

The Khalistan movement is a demand for a distinct independent Sikh state called Khalistan, which translates to "Land of the Pure," in India's Punjab area as per Reuters. This trend dates back to the twentieth century, notably the 1970s, and has been a source of contention between India and Canada.

The Origins of the Khalistan Movement

The Khalistan movement has its roots in India's 1947 partition when the country was partitioned between India and Pakistan. The Punjab region was also separated during this partition, with the western section becoming part of Pakistan and the eastern part, including Amritsar, becoming part of India. This schism caused friction between Sikhs, who primarily live in Punjab, and the Indian government.

Jagjit Singh Chauhan, the first major politician affiliated with the Khalistan movement, declared the foundation of Khalistan as a separate state in 1971. According to Reuters, Chauhan and other Sikh activists began to gain support for their cause both within India and in Sikh diaspora communities around the world, particularly in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

When did the Khalistan Movement gain momentum?

When Sikh religious and political leaders began calling for an independent Sikh state in the early 1980s, the Khalistan movement gathered traction. The campaign also capitalized on Sikhs' economic and political frustrations in India. Sikh farmers, for example, were fighting discriminatory land reforms, while political representation for Sikhs was also a source of conflict.

The situation deteriorated further in June 1984, when the Indian government launched Operation Blue Star. As per Reuters, the mission was to find militants hidden in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar, one of the holiest Sikh shrines. The raid resulted in numerous injuries and extensive damage to the temple, which the Sikh community saw as an attack on their religious and cultural identity.

ALSO READ: 'The world cannot see another Hiroshima': Saudi Prince's stark warning on Iran's nuclear ambitions

The assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards in October 1984 provoked anti-Sikh riots, with hundreds of Sikhs massacred in reprisal. These events strengthened the demand for Khalistan even more.

The Evolution of the Khalistan Movement

The Khalistan movement has grown and taken several forms over the years. Some Sikh organizations have utilized peaceful ways to achieve their goals, while others have employed violence and militancy. According to Reuters, The Indian government has adopted a firm stance against any calls for secession, viewing the demand for Khalistan as a threat to the country's national integrity.

Advertisement

The Khalistan movement has also impacted India's relationship with Canada. Sikhs make up a sizable community in Canada, and some Sikh leaders, including members of the federal parliament, have stated support for Khalistan or called for Sikh self-determination. This has irritated the Indian government, which perceives these measures as meddling in its own affairs.

India has regularly expressed alarm over Canada's purported backing for Sikh separatism, straining bilateral relations, as per Reuters. In 2018, a bilateral encounter between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was disrupted by allegations of Sikh extremism and affiliations.

ALSO READ: India suspends visa services for Canadians as tensions escalate: Here’s what we know so far