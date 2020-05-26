WHO suspends Hydroxychloroquine trials for Coronavirus patients in view of growing safety concerns

World Health Organisation halts Hydroxychloroquine trials for Coronavirus patients after mortality rate increases.

As Coronavirus outbreak began taking several cities of the world in its clutches, Hydroxychloroquine or HCQ, a drug used for treating Malaria, was prescribed by the WHO in order to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. Last month, US President Donald Trump too had given his approval on the usage of the drug. However, as the ICMR and other medical institutes continue to expand their usage of the drug, the WHO Executive Group has temporarily suspended Hydroxychloroquine trials for Coronavirus patients.

The Solidarity trial is being undertaken by ten nations, including India, and is testing four drugs and combinations against COVID-19. HCQ or Hydroxychloroquine, which is one out of the four testing drugs, has been put on halt in view of growing safety concerns. The Lancet published a study last week that revealed a greater risk of death among Coronavirus patients who were treated with the drug.

"The Executive Group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity Trial while the data is reviewed by the Data Safety Monitoring Board"-@DrTedros #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2020

"The other arms of the trial are continuing. The HCQ concern relates to the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine in COVID-19. These drugs are accepted as generally safe for use in patients with autoimmune diseases or malaria. But in COVID patients they have shown adverse effects," WHO revealed in their statement.

The remaining three drugs under trial are continuing to be tested. The Indian Council of Medical Research has been recommending HCQ as preventive medicine for their families and the frontline staff working day and night amidst the ongoing pandemic. Earlier on Friday, India's Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan took over as WHO Executive Board Chairman at the 147th session of the WHO Executive Board. Besides India, other countries involved in the Solidarity Trial are Thailand, Argentina, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, and Switzerland.

Also Read: Coronavirus update: India surpasses 1 lakh COVID 19 cases after entering fourth phase of lockdown

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×