Who was Aanvi Kamdar? Know about travel influencer who died after falling off a waterfall

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Aanvi Kamdar, a 26-year-old travel influencer from Mumbai, tragically died after falling into a gorge at Kumbhe Waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district. On July 16, 2024, while filming a video with seven friends, Aanvi fell into a 300-foot-deep crevice, as per NDTV.

Despite a six-hour rescue operation, the severe injuries she sustained from the fall were fatal. Authorities confirmed that Aanvi's fall resulted in her untimely death.

Aanvi Kamdar's passion for travel and influence

Aanvi Kamdar was more than just an Instagram influencer; she was a chartered accountant who previously worked for Deloitte, an IT/technology consulting firm. Her social media presence, particularly on Instagram under the handle @theglocaljournal, was defined by her enthusiasm for travel. With over 256,000 followers, Aanvi's account served as a hub for travel enthusiasts, featuring her adventures, tips, and unique experiences.

Her Instagram bio identified her as a "travel detective" who discovers luxury finds, cafes, itineraries, tips, and vibes. Aanvi was well-known for her posts on monsoon tourism, and she shared her journeys and discoveries, inspiring many to travel the world.

The tragic incident at Kumbhe Waterfall

On the day of the accident, Aanvi and her friends went to the Kumbhe Waterfall for a day out. While shooting an Instagram video, Aanvi slipped and fell into a deep gorge. According to a Mangaon police officer, "Kamdar slipped and fell into a 300-foot gorge while filming a video."

Her friends immediately notified the local authorities, who moved quickly to launch a rescue operation. According to NDTV, the rescue team included members of the Coast Guard, the Kolad rescue team, and staff from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board.

The rescue operation for Aanvi Kamdar

The rescue operation presented many challenges. A rescuer told NDTV, “As soon as we reached the spot, we realised that the girl had fallen nearly 300-350 feet. Even after reaching her, it was difficult to get her up, as she was injured and it was raining heavily. So we decided to get her out using a vertical pulley.”

Large stones continued to fall down the gorge, complicating the efforts even further, according to Lokmat. After six hours of laborious effort, Aanvi was finally pulled out. Despite being rushed to the Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital, she died from her injuries.

