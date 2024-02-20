TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

In Minnesota, American flags were lowered to half-staff as a sign of respect. It was a tragic Monday for the community as three brave Burnsville first responders lost their lives. The neighboring towns of Rochester and Burnsville were filled with sorrow, mourning the loss of these heroes. Authorities responded to a report of domestic violence at the 12600 block of 33rd Avenue South, and several more people were hurt.

Who was Adam Finseth?

Three officials, including Adam Finseth, passed away on Saturday morning in Burnsville after a domestic disturbance while carrying out their jobs. The names of the two deceased cops were Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge. Since 2019, 40-year-old paramedic Adam Finseth has been working as a firefighter and paramedic. Due to his commitment and vital role in emergency response, Finseth was also assigned to a SWAT unit.

As word got out, the people of Burnsville came together to help Adam Finseth's family during the difficult period. Quickly after, a GoFundMe page was set up to give Finseth's family financial support. In seven hours, the campaign raised over $17,000.

How the event unfolded

Adam, Elmstrand, and Ruge were among the Burnsville police officers who responded to a domestic abuse call at the residence at 33rd Avenue South and East 126th Street, where the incident took place. They discovered a supposedly armed man barricaded with family members.

Law enforcement made significant efforts at discussion, Superintendent Drew Evans reported. According to KTTC, around five a.m., backup paramedics came. But as the suspect started shooting, minutes later, the situation changed. Officers Elmstrand, Ruge, and Adam Finseth were shot and killed as the situation worsened.

After a fierce confrontation, the suspect—who is yet unidentified—was said to have shot himself and was declared dead at around eight in the morning. According to CBS News, family members inside the house managed to escape unharmed. The incident is currently being investigated into by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

