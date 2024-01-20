Who was Adam Harrison? Pawn Stars' actor Rick Harrison's son dies after reported drug overdose

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death and drug abuse

Adam Harrison, the son of Pawn Stars creator and protagonist Rick Harrison, died from an overdose just at the age of 39. Laura Herlovich, Harrison's representative, confirmed the cause of death and that he was discovered on Friday to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

TMZ first reported that the Harrison family learned of Adam's death on Friday. The circumstances behind Adam's death are unknown, including when and where he overdosed. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department verified to TMZ that an investigation into his death has begun.

Who is Adam Harrison?

Rick Harrison has three sons, one of whom was Adam Harrison, born in 1984. He was Rick's second son with his first wife, Kim. However, after three years of marriage, his parents separated in 1985. Adam worked in the family's pawn shop before Pawn Stars, which premiered in 1989 and is based on the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, which was originally managed by Richard "Old Man" Harrison.

According to sources, he had no ambition to pursue popularity and eventually preferred to live his own life. Despite having an Instagram page, Adam rarely posted. In contrast, Rick Harrison's Instagram page is routinely updated with posts from his other two sons, Corey and Jake Harrison.

What is Pawn Stars?

The American reality television series premiered on the History Channel in 2009. The reality show follows a family-owned business that acquires antiques and antiquities from customers. Rick, the pawn store owner, portrays the primary character. His two other sons, Corey and Jake, appear heavily in the episode. Adam, on the other hand, never made an appearance, preferring to live a quiet life.

