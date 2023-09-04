Who was at the game? See the star-studded list of celebrities who watched Lionel Messi's Inter Miami take on LAFC
The clash between Inter Miami and LAFC brought forth an array of celebrities who were excited to witness Lionel Messi's debut
Celebrity sightings at sporting events have grown pretty common, and it's no wonder that the crowd at high-profile matches starring great athletes like Lionel Messi is usually packed with renowned faces. The match between Messi's Inter Miami and LAFC, which drew a star-studded audience, was one such event. Let's take a closer look at some of the celebs who were present for this thrilling match.
David Beckham
This should go without saying, but David Beckham, Inter Miami's co-owner, was surely present to support his team. Beckham, a former football hero himself, was essential in getting Messi to the club and is well-known for his enthusiasm for the game.
Jennifer Lopez
J.Lo, as she is affectionately known, is a common sight at major sporting events, and this match was no different. Lopez has developed a love for sports as a result of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, a former professional baseball player, and she is frequently seen applauding from the stands.
Alex Rodriguez
Alex Rodriguez, a former baseball player turned entrepreneur, has long been intertwined with the world of sports. Rodriguez, who was once on the verge of purchasing the New York Mets, is a personal friend of Beckham's and was undoubtedly present to encourage him.
Will Smith
The clash was witnessed by the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air himself. Will Smith, a well-known actor and rapper, is a passionate sports lover who has frequently been observed at athletic events. Smith's engaging presence was undeniably uplifting for everyone in attendance.
Marc Anthony
Marc Anthony, a Grammy-winning artist, was also in the audience. Anthony, who is of Puerto Rican origin, was clearly delighted to attend the game and express support for the Latino superstar, Lionel Messi.
Shakira
No celebrity-studded celebration would be complete without Shakira's presence. Argentina's legendary singer and dancer, who is Lionel Messi's countrymate, attended the match with her partner, FC Barcelona's Gerard Piqué. Shakira's loud applause surely contributed to the electrifying mood.
Tom Brady
Football superstar Tom Brady, widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time, couldn't pass up the opportunity to see Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut. Brady, who just won his eighth Super Bowl, is frequently spotted at high-profile athletic events, and this match was no exception.
Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr., one of Messi's closest friends and former teammates at FC Barcelona, was in attendance to watch his fellow football great in action. The Brazilian forward, who currently plays for Al-Hilal, would not pass up the chance to cheer on his friend and witness history being made.
Know more about Lionel Messi
