TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

Authorities in Texas said on Tuesday that Audrii Cunningham, age 11, had been found dead in the Trinity River.

Who was Audrii Cunningham?

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER Alert to locate Cunningham after she went missing on February 15 and her school backpack was discovered close to the Lake Livingston Dam a few days later.

However, her lifeless body was found five days later, on February 20, next to National Highway 59, in the Trinity River, according to CBS News. She passed away, but the cause of her death is still unknown despite an ongoing investigation. Audrii Cunningham's mother Cassie Matthews lived somewhere else, and she resided with her father Joshua Cunningham. The couple is divorced.

In connection with her death, the police have a suspect, 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal, who is being held and accused of capital murder.

Who is Don Steven McDougal?

On February 16, Don Steven McDougal, a neighbor and family friend, was arrested by police on a different felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently the main suspect in Audrii Cunningham's missing and possible murder.



Following this most recent development in the case, rumors on social media have surfaced suggesting that the suspect was close to Audrii's father, Joshua Cunningham. Cassie Matthews, Audrii's mother, has also come under scrutiny. Court documents show that McDougal has a long criminal history that dates back to 2001. The charges he faces span from escape to theft, with the most prominent being his 2008 conviction for two counts of child enticement.

Don Steven McDougal's connection to Audrri Cunningham's death

According to reports from CBS News, Don Steven McDougal reportedly resided in a camper on the Cunningham property and at times took Audrii to the bus stop or dropped her off at school if she missed the bus.

On the day of her disappearance, Audrii Cunningham did not take the bus or attend school. The sheriff stated that although McDougal claimed to have left Audrii's house with her on Thursday morning, he has not told detectives if he dropped her off at the bus stop.

Authorities suspect that McDougal may have had something to do with Audrii's disappearance because he was the last person to see her before she disappeared and due to his midnight blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban. However, the investigation is still underway, and before filing charges, the authorities want to be sure.

