Who Was Ben Potter Aka Comicstorian? The YouTube Sensation Dies At 40 Due To ‘Unfortunate Accident’

Famous YouTuber Ben Potter met his tragic, untimely demise at 40. The creator, who was known as Comicstorian and had 3 million subscriptions on YouTube, died on June 8 due to an “unfortunate accident.” A written note from his wife announced his sudden death on the channel.

The YouTuber’s death came as a shock to his followers, considering he posted an update on his channel just days ago. Although the reason for his death was not explicitly mentioned, his wife, Nathalie Potter, shared a heartfelt note addressing the followers and promised to continue his legacy.

“Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident,” she wrote on X (formally Twitter). She added that her late husband, who was lovingly known as Comicstorian, “was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.”

Nathalie continued that it would take her time to grieve and requested for privacy. However, she mentioned that “preserving everything he's built” was her priority. “The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people.” She added that this would keep their “superhero” alive in memories.

Ben dedicated the past decade to building his channel, fueled by his passion for storytelling that kickstarted his online career.

“Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well-written characters that got him started on YouTube,” his wife wrote in the post.

Who was Ben Potter?

Ben rose to fame after starting his channel Comicstorian and posted almost 4,000 YouTube videos until his death. His last update, titled Why DC's Reboots Beat Marvel, was posted just a day before his death.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube and Kimberly Woodruff, shared his tribute for the late creator on X. "Rest in Peace to Comicstorian. I’m heartbroken to hear this news. One of my favorite follows on YouTube, thank you so much for your work man I was a huge fan," he wrote.

Famous comic book author Scott Snyder also expressed his grief, writing, "Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny’s love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around.” He also expressed his condolences to the family.