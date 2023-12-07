Who was Benjamin Zephaniah? Closer look at the writer and Peaky Blinders actor amid news of his demise

British poet Benjamin Zephaniah, known for addressing political injustice in his work, passed away at 65. His Instagram post revealed he succumbed to a brain tumor with his wife by his side, leaving behind a rich legacy across poetry, literature, music, and television.

As reported by The Guardian, the post goes like this - “Benjamin’s wife was by his side throughout and was with him when he passed. We shared him with the world, and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news. Benjamin was a true pioneer and innovator; he gave the world so much. Through an amazing career including a huge body of poems, literature, music, television, and radio, Benjamin leaves us with a joyful and fantastic legacy”.

Early life and career beginnings

Born in Handsworth, Birmingham, in April 1958, Zephaniah emerged as a teenager performing poetry locally despite grappling with dyslexia and leaving school at 14. His move to London in 1979 marked the beginning of his poetic journey, leading to the publication of his debut collection, Pen Rhythm.

He frequently addressed issues like racial abuse and education. During his youth, Zephaniah served a prison sentence for burglary, earning a criminal record. In 1982, Zephaniah released Rasta, featuring the Wailers' first post-Bob Marley recording. The album paid tribute to Nelson Mandela, then a political prisoner who later became South Africa's president.

Reflecting on his upbringing in a violent household, Zephaniah mentioned assuming it was a common occurrence. He remembered, "'I once asked a friend, 'What do you do when your dad beats your mum?' And he said, 'He doesn't.' I said, 'Ah, you come from one of those feminist houses. So, what do you do when your mum beats your dad?'"

Advertisement

Zephaniah's poems often resonated with historical and contemporary events, advocating against racism and apartheid. Notably, his collections like The Dread Affair critiqued the British legal system, while Rasta Time in Palestine and What Stephen Lawrence Has Taught Us delved into social issues.

His works, intertwined with Jamaican music and poetry, reflected his classification as a dub poet. Beyond poetry, Zephaniah released albums and recorded with the Wailers post-Bob Marley. His refusal of an OBE in 2003 highlighted his stance against the word 'empire,' symbolizing slavery's brutal legacy.

Legacy and impact

Zephaniah's diverse artistic expressions extended to novels like Refugee Boy and Face. His autobiography, The Life and Rhymes of Benjamin Zephaniah, showcased his remarkable transformation from a troubled youth to an influential creative force.

His impactful role in Peaky Blinders and the tributes from co-stars depict his multifaceted talents and impact. He portrayed Jeremiah Jimmy Jesus and featured in 14 episodes throughout the six series.

Zephaniah's journey from adversity to achievement stands as an inspiration. His transformative life story, underscored by his refusal to conform and his unwavering advocacy, remains a testament to his remarkable legacy as an artist and activist, leaving an enduring impact on generations to come.

ALSO READ: Who is Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the singer amid major health concerns