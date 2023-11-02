Who was Bobby Knight? College Basketball coach passes away at 83

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death

Bob Knight, 83, one of the most successful collegiate basketball coaches in history as well as one of the most divisive personalities in the league, passed away on Wednesday, his family confirmed. The man's family withheld his cause of death from the public right away.

He is best known for leading Indiana University to three national titles between 1971 and 2000, one of which came from a team that became the most recent men's Division I team to go undefeated in 1976.

The statement read, "It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored.”

ALSO READ: Who was Medger Evers? A closer look at civil rights activist's life amid Medal of Freedom lobbying

Who was Bobby Knight?

On October 25, 1940, Robert Montgomery Knight was born in Massillon, Ohio. His father was employed by the railroad, and his mother was a schoolteacher, whom Knight acknowledged as having had the biggest influence on him as a child. He was a backup on three teams that advanced to the Final Four while playing basketball at Ohio State (1960–62). He was a member of the 1960 NBA championship squad that included John Havlicek and Jerry Lucas, two future Hall of Famers.

Knight worked as a high school assistant for a year before joining Tates Locke's West Point team. At the age of 24, he became the head coach in 1965. After coaching players like Mike Silliman and Krzyzewski for six seasons, his teams won 102 games, and in 1971 they headed to Indiana.

Knight's legacy

Knight's innovative offensive style and nearly solely man-to-man defense rapidly revived the Hoosiers' basketball heritage. His early Indiana teams were formidable opponents for most opponents; in his first five seasons, the Hoosiers finished 125-20 and won four Big Ten Conference titles.

Six months after getting fired by Indiana for a "pattern of unacceptable behavior," Knight subsequently moved on to take a job as the basketball coach at Texas Tech in 2001.

Knight guided the Red Raiders to five 20-win seasons during his six years at Texas Tech, a first for the program. On January 1, 2007, Knight achieved career win number 880, surpassing former North Carolina coach Dean Smith as the most successful Division I men's coach at the time.

Advertisement

In the midst of his 42nd season as head coach, Knight stepped down from his position as Texas Tech's basketball coach and left the collegiate ranks. Later on, he was an ESPN college basketball analyst. In addition, Knight's basketball legacy includes his coaching of the US men's team that won the gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He is one of three guys who have won national invitation tournaments, NCAA tournaments, and Olympic gold medals with their teams.

Aggressive behavior

Regarded as one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time, Knight also made headlines for his frivolous actions. In 1985, he threw a chair across the court as an opponent was about to attempt a technical foul free throw; at a tournament press conference, he reprimanded an NCAA employee; and when his son was on the bench, he kicked Pat Knight in the leg (according to both father and son).

ALSO READ: What did Patrick Dai do? Cornell student arrested following anti-semitic threats