Who was Bobby the Paint grandpa? Man who confused paint for yoghurt passes away

The internet, a vast realm of diverse content, occasionally surfaces with heartwarming and eccentric characters that leave a lasting impact. Among them was Bobby, affectionately known as the Paint-Eating Grandpa, whose accidental tryst with a can of paint, believing it to be a tub of yoghurt, propelled him to unforeseen online stardom. Sadly, the endearing figure behind this viral sensation peacefully passed away at the age of 91 recently.

The tragic end of an unintentional online icon

As reported in Mirror, Bobby's granddaughter, Alex, who initially introduced him to the online world, recently announced his passing on Instagram. Her heartfelt message commemorated Bobby's life, affirming his peaceful departure in June and expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support that the family received from across the globe. She highlighted Bobby's jovial nature, his penchant for spreading laughter, and his contentment in being the subject of playful internet banter.

The internet mourns the loss of a unique soul who inadvertently became a global sensation. Tributes flooded in, commemorating Bobby's ability to bring joy through his light-hearted antics. Fans and well-wishers took to social media, reminiscing about the joy he brought to their lives, emphasising his distinctive sense of humour and unwavering love for yoghurt.

Here’s how the world took the news

Initially gaining attention in 2019 for mistakenly consuming paint, believing it to be his beloved yoghurt, Bobby’s subsequent social media presence expanded. Alex created an Instagram account that showcased Bobby's daily life and humorous moments. It transformed him into a beloved figure known for his roles as a retired psychiatrist, yoghurt enthusiast, and, ultimately, a beloved internet meme.

Social media users paid homage to Bobby, with one writing: "RIP Bobby the GOAT. Watching his videos during my teen years was a core memory that always brought laughter and smiles."

Another fan expressed, "I was just thinking of him. He undeniably made a mark and was deeply cherished! Thank you for the endless laughs and smiles, Bobby. Rest peacefully, you silly paint-eating old man."

Bobby's passing signifies the end of an era but not the end of the joy and laughter he imparted. His legacy lives on through the memories he created and the laughter he inspired, ensuring he remains a cherished part of the internet's quirky folklore.

ALSO READ: Dan Markel Case Update: Complete timeline explored as Charlie Adelson is found guilty in 2014 murder