TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

A Disneyland employee passed away two days after sustaining a head injury in a golf cart accident, as per reports by The Hollywood Report. The incident happened in the backstage section of the California theme park, where Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, was present.

What happened to Bonnye Lear?

Sgt. Frank Gonzalez, a spokesman for the Orange County coroner, stated that the incident happened on Wednesday, June 5, around 11:30 a.m., close to the intersection of West Ball Road and South West Street inside Disneyland's exclusive Club. L

ear had sustained a head injury after falling from a moving golf cart, according to what the authorities found when they got to the scene, reported by CBS.

Lear was in the backseat of the cart when the accident occurred, and it was moving at 20 mph behind Critter County, according to a Facebook post by cast member Rae Delgado of Disney California Adventure attractions. Lear was brought to the hospital immediately and, on Friday, she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

President of Disneyland Resort expresses his condolence

Located next to Disneyland's New Orleans Square, Club 33 is a member-only restaurant and bar where Lear worked in membership support services. Her unexpected passing has left a deep mark on her coworkers and the Disneyland community.

Advertisement

Ken Potrock, President of Disneyland Resort, expressed his heartbreak over Bonnye's passing and offered his deepest sympathies to everyone who cared for her.

The Anaheim Police Department is investigating the incident to determine what led to the accident. The exact cause of the tragedy is still being looked into, and no other information has been made public as of yet. The horrific event has brought attention to the park's safety measures, particularly concerning using golf carts.

ALSO READ: Who was William Anders? Former astronaut who flew first manned space mission to orbit Moon passes away in plane crash