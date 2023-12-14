Who was Camden Toy? Exploring life, career, and relationship of Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor amid his passing at 68

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Camden Toy, 68, who played some otherworldly characters on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, passed away on Monday. The actor's publicist revealed in a press release that he passed away following a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Toy's partner, Bethany Henderson, disclosed his illness on Facebook a few days before his passing. Henderson said that Toy withheld his diagnosis from the public for a variety of reasons, noting that his health had significantly deteriorated during the previous two months and in the final few days.

Who was Camden Toy?

Early life

Camden Toy was an American actor and film editor who was born on May 31, 1955. Growing up in Pennsylvania, Toy's father—an actor and makeup artist—strongly supported his early interest in the film industry. Toy's best-known role was that of a character actor, frequently using prosthetic makeup for spectacular effects. He had performed in multiple television roles and more than one hundred indie films.

Career

Toy served as artistic director and one of the original members of the Obie Award-winning Todo Con Nada theater in New York City. He made appearances on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as demon Gnarl, a Turok-Han vampire, and a pale-faced gentleman. In 2004, he appeared in an episode of the Buffy spinoff series called Angel.

In the Angel episode Why We Fight, he also portrayed The Prince of Lies, a vampire akin to Nosferatu. Throughout the first four seasons of the Emmy Award-winning television series The Bay, as well as the sitcom Goodnight Burbank, Toy was a regular series regular. Other roles that Toy has had included are those in Good Nite Burbank and other film credits in movies like Average Joe and Bedeviled.

Recent work

Toy most recently made an appearance in an Into the Dark episode. He returned to school and earned an MFA in screenwriting after receiving the cancer diagnosis. He wrote a graphic novel, a feature film, and two television series before he passed away, which he intended to be his legacy.

