TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Cat Janice, the singer who went viral for dedicating her final song to her child and inspiring a viral TikTok trend, died of cancer, her family said on Wednesday. Janice had sarcoma cancer, which is a rare illness that affects bones and soft tissues. The family said in a statement, "This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator."

How Cat Janice rose to fame

The singer and multi-instrumentalist whose real name is Catherine Ipsan, began writing music as a youngster and continued to release it into her twenties. But "Dance You Outta My Head," which she released on social media alongside an open explanation of her painful cancer treatments, immediately became her biggest success.

Who was Cat Janice?

Cat Janice, a musician from Washington, DC, was born Catherine Janice Ipsan. The 31-year-old mother has a 7-year-old son named Loren, who has inspired her success. In December 2023, she married her fellow DC musician and long-term friend Footwerk (real name Kyle Higginbotham). According to her website, Janice was raised by "a vastly musical family" and began playing violin and piano at a young age.

Janice has garnered numerous honors for her talent. According to her website, she received the WAMMY (Washington Region Music Award) for Best Rock Artist in the DC metropolitan region in 2019, and her song Pricey was be included on the popular Netflix show Selling Sunset in 2020.

She is also an active member of the Grammy Recording Academy, and she launched her environmental effort, Love Earth A Little More, as part of the Global Environment Media in 2020. The song Pricey was featured in the popular Netflix show Selling Sunset in 2020.

Cat Janice's last song

Ms. Ipsan released the song on January 19, a few days after going into hospice care. The song went viral as her condition deteriorated, with social media users, including celebrities like Jason Derulo, offering messages of support.

Janice's viral song proceeds went to her son, a wish she made when she knew she was dying. Dance You Outta My Head, a song she dedicated to her younger self, peaked at No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 and was in the top ten on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The song has also received over 12 million Spotify streams worldwide.

