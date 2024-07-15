Disclaimer: This article contains mentions of gun violence and death.

According to reports, authorities have identified the victim of the shooting that took place at a Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania. According to several media sources, including CNN, and Reuters, the guy has been identified as 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Former firefighter killed during Donald Trump rally shooting

Comperatore is remembered by his friends and family as a family man who gave back to his community and was always there to support friends in need. The 50-year-old Trump supporter from Butler County was a man of conviction, and his immediate decision to use his body as a barrier against the bullets aimed at his wife and daughter resonated with the close friends and neighbors who liked and admired him.

Who was Corey Comperatore?

According to CNN, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stated that Comperatore died trying to protect his family. He further claimed to have chatted with Mr. Comperatore's two daughters and wife. He also mentioned that Corey was a girl-dad and firefighter. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said that the lawmaker claimed that Corey attended church every Sunday.

According to state police, Mr. Comperatore resided in Sarver, which is located outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, approximately 12 miles (19 km) from the Butler protest site. Comperatore's family set up a GoFundMe page which has brought in almost $830,000.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, at least two more persons were injured: James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, and David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Both of them were reported as stable. Donald Trump got on the ground and was observed clutching his ear. Within moments, agents formed a shield around him.

Secret Service guns down 20-year-old shooter

One of the six or eight bullets that were fired during the rally struck former President Trump's ear. Authorities have identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks. Secret Service agents assigned to the former president's protection shot and killed him.

