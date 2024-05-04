TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to homicide and an individual's death.

Horrifying video from a US murder trial shows a man pushing his 6-year-old son to run on a treadmill because he thought he was too fat. Christopher Gregor, 31, of New Jersey, is accused of murder and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the death of his son Corey Micciolo in April 2021.

The tragic video, which was taken on March 20, 2021, at a gym in Barnegat, New Jersey, shows Gregor standing over his son while the latter tries to keep up with the treadmill. His son goes flying backward as a result of him increasing the machine's inclination and speed. With a seeming bite to his head, he lifts the kid up and awkwardly places him back on the machine. Micciolo is thrown backward and slammed into the track as he repeatedly attempts to get back on.

TRIGGER WARNING: This video contains disturbing visuals.

Newly released video shows Gregor carrying his son's limp body to hospital

In a newly released footage in the court, Gregor was shown carrying his son's battered body into the hospital. On April 2, 2021, he was seen walking up to the front desk at Southern Ocean Medical Center. According to William Doyle's testimony, a registered nurse who was working at the hospital at the time, the kid had dire, almost end-of-life breaths. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

According to Doyle, Micciolo was not showing any signs that he was verbal. When he was taken into an examining room, his head was tilted back. A CT scan revealed that the little boy was having a seizure. Despite the efforts of medical personnel to save his life, he ultimately passed away from his wounds.

According to the results of the first autopsy, Micciolo died from blunt force injuries that included sepsis, acute inflammation, and contusions to his liver and heart. Gregor was taken into custody in July 2021 on suspicion of neglecting a child.

Micciolo's death was ruled a homicide by a forensic pathologist. It reported that he had been the victim of long-term abuse, which included left pulmonary contusion, laceration and contusion of the liver, and blunt impact injuries to his chest and abdomen with a cut on his heart. Gregor is now standing a murder trial and if found guilty, he might spend the rest of his life behind bars.

ALSO READ: Who is Henry Cuellar? Everything to know about US Congressman as he gets charged with bribery