Who was Cristhian Annes? Exploring life of the Brazilian bodybuilder who passes away at 34 waiting for a kidney transplant

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Cristhian Annes, a Brazilian bodybuilder and influencer, has captured many people's hearts with his passion for fitness and charming social media presence. Born with only one kidney, Annes bucked the odds by pursuing a profession in bodybuilding and personal training as per METRO. Despite his congenital condition, his single kidney never showed any severe health issues until 2022.

According to his girlfriend Wanna Teixeira, Annes found his kidney issues during a normal blood test in 2022. Teixeira explained, "He stayed quiet when he got the results because everything was off. And he didn't want to tell anyone. He refused to undergo treatment. Now finally, he had hope but there wasn't enough time."

A journey of dedication to fitness

Annes, recognized for his sculpted body and passion for fitness, has over 42,000 Instagram followers, where he posts glimpses of his workouts, training programs, and client transformations. His enthusiasm for sports and bodybuilding shined through in every post, motivating numerous people to start their own fitness journeys.

Aside from his social media presence, Annes was a personal trainer at local gyms in Ponta Grossa, Brazil. Annes, known for his expertise in bodybuilding coaching and sports nutrition, helped clients reach their fitness goals while competing in various bodybuilding competitions and modeling projects.

The struggle for treatment and transplant

Despite his thriving profession and love of fitness, Annes faced an uphill struggle when his single kidney began to fail. He waited more than a year to seek medical treatment after learning of his failing health. Annes eventually sought medical help after being urged by his coach, although his condition had deteriorated substantially by that time.

According to state authorities in Parana, Brazil, Annes was one of 2,011 people on the kidney transplant waiting list in December. After joining the list two months before his death, he discovered that there were still 69 people ahead of him. Despite being told that he could get a kidney within a few weeks, fate had other plans.

A tragic end and lasting legacy

Annes was brought to the hospital on January 20 due to a sudden fall in his health. Tragically, he died on February 5 while waiting for a lifesaving transplant. His premature demise shocked the fitness community, with many mourning the loss of a beloved figure.

Annes' legacy lives on by the lives he touched and the motivation he provided to many people seeking greater health and fitness. His devotion, resilience, and constant passion for sports and bodybuilding demonstrate the tenacious spirit of the human will.

